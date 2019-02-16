New Pegasus Centre to be completed by 2020 year end

Works on the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre at Kingston, Georgetown, will be completed by the end of next year. However, the buildings will ready by the first half of next year.

Pegasus owner, Robert Badal, made this statement during a tour of the construction site, yesterday, to members of the media and Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin.

Badal said that the contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), is currently executing the first stage of foundation building, which involves placing piles as deep as 100 feet into the earth.

“It is a very complex operation. First, we have to drill the hole; then, we have to secure the hole; then we put the steel cage, and pump concrete at a high pressure.”

Badal said that 80 percent of the piling work has already been completed. He also noted that the building project is LEED Silver certified – a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement, which to his knowledge, no other building in the Caribbean has.

Minister Gaskin said, “[I am] very impressed and very excited. As you know, this is the largest single investment project by a local business in Guyana. That, in itself, is impressive and I am happy to have been a part of the launch.”

“Things are happening very quickly in Guyana due to the discovery of oil, and there’s a lot of business interest in Guyana. From this kind of project, the kind of accommodation for business and for guests, I think, will be needed, and relevant, going forward.”

Badal said that during construction, the government will benefit from over US$3M in taxes, and over US$4M per year after the completion of the centre.

The upcoming hotel represents one of the largest investments (US$100M) of the local private sector in Guyana. Plans for its construction indicate that there will be a 12-storey hotel to provide luxury accommodation, which will feature bars, restaurants and entertainment facilities, as well as long-term accommodation.

A second tower, intended to be the hotel’s corporate centre, will be built alongside the Pegasus Suites. Badal intends for it to feature first world offices and conference facilities.