Indi Beharry, who became a household name, has died

One of the executives of the iconic Edward B Beharry Group, whose name became synonymous with a brand of curry powder, has died.

Inderjeet Beharry, known more popularly as ‘Indi’, was 78.

According to President David Granger in a statement yesterday, he is saddened at the passing of the prominent businessman.

Beharry is the son of Guyanese business magnate, the late Edward Beharry of the Edward B. Beharry Group of Companies.

The company, known in its early days for Chico bubblegum, Indi Special Madras curry powder and chowmein line, has diversified its holdings, acquiring the Toyota dealership rights, and entering banking, buying up and establishing the Guyana Bank For Trade and Industry.

It has acquired controlling in Sterling Products, famous for its ice creams and soap powder.

According to the Government statement, in 2016, President Granger conferred Beharry with the insignia of the Cacique’s Crown of Honour (CCH), the country’s third highest National Award.

“President Granger expresses sympathy to his wife, Mrs. Shazeeda Beharry, his children Suresh, Anil and Praharshanie and his other relatives, colleagues and friends.”