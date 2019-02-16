GSCL Inc Republic Cup set for tomorrow at Everest

The 2019 edition of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc Republic Cup will be contested tomorrow at the Everest Cricket Club starting at 09:00hrs.

The tournament, which is also being used as preparation by several local teams for the Florida Cup slated to be held from April 12-14, will be played in the Masters and Open categories. No entrance fee is required and trophies will be up for grabs.

Regal Masters, Fisherman Masters, Wellman Masters and President’s XI and HS Masters combined will battle for supremacy in the Masters segment. Following the opening games, the top two teams will battle in the final at 13:00hrs.

Regal Masters will be spearheaded by Mahendra Hardyal, David Harper, Mohendra Arjune, Eric Thomas, Eon Abel, Parsram Persaud, Tony Singh and Mahase Chunilall. Fisherman Masters include Unnis Yusuf, Jagdesh Persaud, Zameer Zaman, Baldeo Persaud, Ramo Malone and Pooran Singh.

Wellman Masters will depend on the likes of Mike Singh, Latchman Kallicharran, Ramesh Deonarine, Sahadeo Hardaiow, Lloyd Ruplall and Wayne Jones, while The President’s XI/HS Masters combined will include Richard Persaud, Mark Fung, Troy Lewis and Jai Ram.

In the Open Category, Regal All star will battle a Select All star XI from 13:00hrs in the lone fixture. Among the players set to feature in this match up are Fazal Rafiek, Eon Hooper, Amir Nizamudeen, Ricky Sergeant, Delroy Perreira and Sachin Ramsarran.

According to the organisers, Love Connections will provide added attraction for the fans, while there will also be a dance-off competition as part of the entity’s Republic Day celebration; persons wishing to enter can contact Rafman Ally on 622 1672.

