Latest update February 16th, 2019 2:01 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Elections matters not enough to force National Assembly sitting–Harmon

Feb 16, 2019 News 0

The government does not know when the next sitting of the National Assembly will be since it does not have enough matters on its agenda for this purpose, said Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, yesterday.
At the time he was meeting with the press at the Ministry of the Presidency.

State Minister, Joseph Harmon

There, the media reminded Harmon of appeals from some quarters to hold a sitting of the House to extend the deadline for the hosting of General and Regional Elections as well as to address funding needed by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for the hosting of elections.
Harmon said that once there is Government’s business to be conducted in the National Assembly, it will be called. He added, “Once Government’s business has to be transacted, then it will meet…”
The Minister was challenged by the media to say if the business of general election is not significant enough for the House to meet. Harmon only acknowledged at that time that the issue of elections is an important matter.
Even though the Government has a few Bills, it is considering at this point, Harmon maintained that there isn’t “enough business” to take to the House at this time.

Yesterday afternoon, Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, was asked whether Government has ever called a sitting of the House for just two or three matters. Isaacs said he could answer in the affirmative.
The Clerk said, “There are times when you have several things on the Order Paper but a motion for example would take so long that the House ends up only dealing with that matter.”
He did note, however, that nothing in the Standing Orders stops the Government from calling a sitting on just two matters. (KIANA WILBURG)

 

More in this category

Sports

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Tourney Top seeds begin campaign on night three

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Tourney Top seeds begin campaign on...

Feb 16, 2019

By Sean Devers The eagerly awaited top seeds beginning their campaign on Valentine’s night (Thursday) in the Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club on Camp Street and the...
Read More
Guyana among 35 MA’s to compete for regional title and 4 spots at FIFA U-17 WC 2019 Concacaf Under-17 Championship

Guyana among 35 MA’s to compete for regional...

Feb 16, 2019

Guyanese Badminton Star Narayan Ramdhani battles in the ACAC Championships Hope to make it to Canadian Nationals

Guyanese Badminton Star Narayan Ramdhani battles...

Feb 16, 2019

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Must win scenario sets up exciting evening -Champs Bent Street, Sparta in race to qualify

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Must win scenario sets up...

Feb 16, 2019

Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championships St Lucia’s Langalier out due to cut over left eye in training T&T’s Prince will now fight Amsterdam

Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championships St...

Feb 16, 2019

DCB 2019 Under-15 Inter Association Georgetown emerge winner of the 2019 tourney

DCB 2019 Under-15 Inter Association Georgetown...

Feb 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Mixed signals

    While the limelight is now on the impending constitutional crisis, there is brewing another more worrying development. The... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-10—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]