DCB 2019 Under-15 Inter Association Georgetown emerge winner of the 2019 tourney

In the final round of the DCB 2019 Under-15 Inter Association Cricket tournament, the Georgetown duo Johan Campbell and Romero Deonarine humbled East Bank Demerara to secure the title, while East Coast Demerara gained a consolation win over West Demerara.

Georgetown vs. East Bank Demerara

Over at Everest, Georgetown won the toss and elected to field, putting East Bank in a spot of bother against the penetrative bowling of Shaquan Walter. Walter eventually grabbed 3 for 1 from 2.4 overs. He gained valuable support from Avinash Rajkumar and Krisna Singh who took 2 for 20 and 10 respectively, as East Bank folded for 78 off 29.4 overs. Batting for East Bank, national under-15 player, Mavindra Dindyal was the lone batter to score double figure, with 46.

In reply, Georgetown notched their way to victory off 22.3 overs, to finish on 80 without loss. Opening batsmen Jodan Campbell and Romaro Deonarine made a humble 35 and 26 respectively. Georgetown won by a massive 10 wickets.

East Cast Demerara vs. West Demerara

In the other match at Georgetown Cricket Club ground, East Coast won the toss and elected to field, restricting the West Demerara team for a meagre 80 for 9 from their allotted 50 overs. Rezekiel Renee was the lone batsman to score double figure, with 10. Bowling for East Coast, Nicholas Sheopersaud was the most destructive bowler grabbing 5 for 27, while Josh Alves claimed 2 for 9.

In reply, East Coast took a cautious approach towards achieving their target, reaching 81 for7 off 41.4 of their allotted 50 overs. At the end, Omari Lallbachan was unbeaten on 26, while Nicolas Sheopersaud was not out on 4. Bowling for West Demerara, Sachin Balgobin was the most instrumental bowler grabbing 5 for 13, while good support came from Nityanand Mathura and Rezekeil Renee, who took one wicket a piece.East Coast won by 3 wickets

Georgetown’s unbeaten streak in the competition ensured that they lifted the DCB 2019 Under-15 Inter Association title. On conclusion of the tournament, the Guyana Cricket Board was high in praise of coach, Orin Bailey, TDO Admin Assistant, Kavita Yadram and TDO, Colin Stuart for their strategic approach in ensuring that a highly talented and cohesive Georgetown team took to the field during the tournament.