Cuban sentenced to prison for break and enter

One of the Cuban nationals who appeared on January 29, 2019 for breaking into two variety stores and stealing a quantity of items returned to court yesterday and opted to change his plea of not guilty.

Daniar Pelaez, Jose Gorerva and Junior Infante had appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded not guilty to the two charges made out against them. With the aid of an interpreter, this time around Pelaez admitted to the charges.

The accused stated, “I want to change my plea; they have nothing to do with this.”

The first charge alleged that between January 22, and January 23, 2019, the accused broke and entered Stretch Mi Dollar Variety Store, and stole 10 tablets, five cell phones and $75,000 cash totalling to $280,000.

After the charge was read to him Pelaez stated, “I only steal three tablets not 10; but I am guilty of the act.”

It is further alleged that between the same dates, Pelaez broke and entered Inshant Variety Store, and stole a quantity of items, including cash, to the total value of $146,000.

For this charge, the defendant stated that these are things he does not know about however, he would still plead guilty to the charge. As a result of his statement, the magistrate held out that she will not accept his plea and Pelaez is to go on trial to prove otherwise.

According to the facts presented in court by Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris on the day in question about 1:00 hrs, police acting on information went to Robb Street and saw Gorerva and Infante standing in front of the two stores, which are located next to each other.

The police ranks then questioned the men who were unable to give a justifiable answer about their presence there. The owners of the two stores were later summoned.

When the owner of Inshant Variety Store opened his store, Pelaez was found hiding inside. Police ranks conducted a search on his person and a bag filled with the articles mentioned in the charge was found in his possession.

Meanwhile, when the Stretch Mi Dollar Variety Store was opened the place was ransacked and a quantity of items missing.

Pelaez was arrested and taken to Brickdam Police Station where he was charged for the present offence. The recovered articles were lodged by the police.

The accused was sentenced to nine months in prison while the others are to remain on remand pending the outcome of their trail. They will return to court on March 8, 2019.