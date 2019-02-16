Latest update February 16th, 2019 2:01 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese man murders 11-yr-old daughter in Canada

Feb 16, 2019 News 0

 

Brampton, Canada – The frantic search for an 11-year-old girl allegedly abducted by her father on her birthday, Thursday, ended in tragedy after the child was found dead inside a Brampton home.
Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, said to be Guyanese, was taken into custody near Orillia in connection with the death of his daughter Riya — whose abduction was the subject of a late-night Amber Alert.
He has since been transferred to a Toronto trauma centre to be treated for self-inflicted wounds, according to a source.
He has been slapped with first-degree murder charges, according to the Toronto Star.

Riya Rajkumar and father Roopesh Rajkumar

The case has shocked family members and others who had visited Florida on a separate gathering.
Riya, whom police said did not reside with her father on a full-time basis, had been out celebrating her birthday with him beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The child’s mother went to Peel’s 22 Division when Roopesh, her former boyfriend, didn’t return with the little girl at the agreed-upon time of 6:30 p.m., and began making comments suggesting he was going to harm both himself and his daughter, police said.
An Amber Alert was issued by Peel police around 11:30 p.m. asking anybody who spotted the pair or the father’s 2005 silver two-door Honda Civic to call 911.
Roopesh and his vehicle were spotted shortly after midnight by a citizen in Oro-Medonte, between Barrie and Orillia.
He was taken into custody after a high-risk takedown by provincial police on Hwy. 11, and was handed over to Peel cops Friday morning.
After his arrest, police went to a home on Hansen Rd., in the Kennedy Rd. N. and Williams Pkwy. area, in Brampton and found young the Meadowvale Village Public School student dead.
The Grade 5 student’s death “has brought tremendous sadness to the students and staff,” principal, Stacy Service, said in a statement. Counsellors were on hand at the school, in the Mavis and Derry Rds. area, to help her classmates.
“Riya was a well-liked student, and her death is deeply felt by everyone at the school,” Service said.
Nobody else was in the home at the time, Const. Akhil Mooken said, and the young girl’s cause of death was not released.

More in this category

Sports

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Tourney Top seeds begin campaign on night three

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Tourney Top seeds begin campaign on...

Feb 16, 2019

By Sean Devers The eagerly awaited top seeds beginning their campaign on Valentine’s night (Thursday) in the Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club on Camp Street and the...
Read More
Guyana among 35 MA’s to compete for regional title and 4 spots at FIFA U-17 WC 2019 Concacaf Under-17 Championship

Guyana among 35 MA’s to compete for regional...

Feb 16, 2019

Guyanese Badminton Star Narayan Ramdhani battles in the ACAC Championships Hope to make it to Canadian Nationals

Guyanese Badminton Star Narayan Ramdhani battles...

Feb 16, 2019

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Must win scenario sets up exciting evening -Champs Bent Street, Sparta in race to qualify

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Must win scenario sets up...

Feb 16, 2019

Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championships St Lucia’s Langalier out due to cut over left eye in training T&T’s Prince will now fight Amsterdam

Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championships St...

Feb 16, 2019

DCB 2019 Under-15 Inter Association Georgetown emerge winner of the 2019 tourney

DCB 2019 Under-15 Inter Association Georgetown...

Feb 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Mixed signals

    While the limelight is now on the impending constitutional crisis, there is brewing another more worrying development. The... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-10—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]