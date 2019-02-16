Latest update February 16th, 2019 2:01 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Annual Forbes Burnham Three-Stage Memorial Cycle Road Race pedals off tomorrow

Feb 16, 2019 Sports 0

 

The nation’s riders will be locked in battle from tomorrow when the first stage of the annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race, organized by the Flying Stars Cycle Club and sponsored by the Burnham Foundation, starts in the Ancient County of Berbice.

Paul Choo-wee-Nam

Action will commence from 07:00hrs at Corriverton and proceed to Main Street, New Amsterdam for the finish. The second and third stages would be held on Sunday February 24.
Stage two will commence on the 24th from the Bauxite Mining town of Linden and proceeds to Homestretch Avenue in the City for the finish. The final stage would also be contested on the 24th commencing at 14:00hrs in the Capital City before heading to Belfield on the East Coast of Demerara and returning to the City for the finish.

Adealie Hodge

Prizes would be awarded to the winners and other top performers in the Open, Junior and Veteran categories.

Paul De Nobrega

The organizers will transport cyclists to the respective starting points in Berbice and Linden, tomorrow and the following Sunday. The bus will leave the Ministry of Cohesion, Main Street at 05:00hrs tomorrow and at 05:15hrs for Linden, on Sunday February 24th.
The Senior, Junior and Veteran defending champions are Paul De Nobrega, Adealie Hodge and Paul Choo-wee-Nam.

 

More in this category

Sports

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Tourney Top seeds begin campaign on night three

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Tourney Top seeds begin campaign on...

Feb 16, 2019

By Sean Devers The eagerly awaited top seeds beginning their campaign on Valentine’s night (Thursday) in the Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club on Camp Street and the...
Read More
Guyana among 35 MA’s to compete for regional title and 4 spots at FIFA U-17 WC 2019 Concacaf Under-17 Championship

Guyana among 35 MA’s to compete for regional...

Feb 16, 2019

Guyanese Badminton Star Narayan Ramdhani battles in the ACAC Championships Hope to make it to Canadian Nationals

Guyanese Badminton Star Narayan Ramdhani battles...

Feb 16, 2019

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Must win scenario sets up exciting evening -Champs Bent Street, Sparta in race to qualify

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Must win scenario sets up...

Feb 16, 2019

Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championships St Lucia’s Langalier out due to cut over left eye in training T&T’s Prince will now fight Amsterdam

Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championships St...

Feb 16, 2019

DCB 2019 Under-15 Inter Association Georgetown emerge winner of the 2019 tourney

DCB 2019 Under-15 Inter Association Georgetown...

Feb 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Mixed signals

    While the limelight is now on the impending constitutional crisis, there is brewing another more worrying development. The... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-10—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]