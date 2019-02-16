Annual Forbes Burnham Three-Stage Memorial Cycle Road Race pedals off tomorrow

Latest update February 16th, 2019 2:01 PM
The nation’s riders will be locked in battle from tomorrow when the first stage of the annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race, organized by the Flying Stars Cycle Club and sponsored by the Burnham Foundation, starts in the Ancient County of Berbice.
Action will commence from 07:00hrs at Corriverton and proceed to Main Street, New Amsterdam for the finish. The second and third stages would be held on Sunday February 24.
Stage two will commence on the 24th from the Bauxite Mining town of Linden and proceeds to Homestretch Avenue in the City for the finish. The final stage would also be contested on the 24th commencing at 14:00hrs in the Capital City before heading to Belfield on the East Coast of Demerara and returning to the City for the finish.
Prizes would be awarded to the winners and other top performers in the Open, Junior and Veteran categories.
The organizers will transport cyclists to the respective starting points in Berbice and Linden, tomorrow and the following Sunday. The bus will leave the Ministry of Cohesion, Main Street at 05:00hrs tomorrow and at 05:15hrs for Linden, on Sunday February 24th.
The Senior, Junior and Veteran defending champions are Paul De Nobrega, Adealie Hodge and Paul Choo-wee-Nam.
