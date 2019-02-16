Verdict looms for accused in fish cleaner’s murder

Next week Thursday, High Court Judge James Bovell-Drakes will sum of the evidence in the trial of Quaison Jones, called ‘Blondie’, who is accused of the murder of his fellow fish cleaner, Marlon Greene.

Greene was knifed to death in 2011 at Meadow Bank Wharf.

Yesterday, closing arguments were presented by defence counsel Ronald Burch-Smith and Prosecutors Tiffini Lyken and Tameika Clarke.

According to reports, on January 17, 2011, some fish cleaners were attracted by loud hollering and when they ran to the location, they allegedly observed Jones cuffing away at Greene.

It was reported that a closer look revealed that Jones was armed with a knife, and there were bloodstains on the blade.

Greene’s windpipe and jugular vein were severed, according to the pathologist. His cause of death was given as shock and haemorrhage.

During the trial, the prosecution called several witnesses, including Stephen Vieira, who said that Greene was like a foster son to him. According to him, during January 2011, he resided at Meadow Bank koker, Georgetown, with his wife, children and Greene.

Vieira told the court that Greene had no parents and that he used to look him after. “(Greene) had no mother, no father. I use to mind him.”

Questioned by the prosecution as to if he knew Jones, Vieira replied in the affirmative, adding that the accused used to clean fish at the back of Meadow Bank Wharf.

He told the jurors that on January 17, 2011, he was at home when he heard an argument.

As a result, Vieira said he exited his house from where he saw “Marlon and ‘Blondie’ shape up like they going and fight.” According to him, he saw when ‘Blondie’ pulled out a knife and soon after Greene fell to the ground.

“Then I see ‘Blondie’ start boring Marlon,” Vieira added. He said that he noticed a wound to Marlon’s neck from where blood was gushing. The witness stated that he and other persons picked up the injured man and placed him in a minibus, which transported him to the hospital. Vieira added that doctors later informed him that Greene had died since his throat had been slit.

Also testifying was Rondell Singh, Greene’s brother, who said that he too lived with Vieira. He said that on the day in question, he was at the koker cleaning fish when his employer, Vieira, alerted him of an argument between his brother and Jones.

According to him, he immediately stopped what he was doing and went to part the fight. He saw his brother bleeding heavily from a wound to his neck.

He said that he took his jersey and placed it around his brother’s neck and assisted with taking him to the hospital.

Nicolas Isaacs, another fish cleaner, testified that the killing occurred when he was around 17 years of age. He said that Jones, who was armed with a black-handled knife, later ran away from the scene.