Wakenaam CC/Farmers Cup T20 Noitgedacht SC overcome G Square Cavaliers

Feb 15, 2019 Sports 0

Noitgedacht Sports Club defeated G Square Cavaliers by 91 runs when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Farmers Cup T20 tournament continued on Sunday last. Batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success, Noitgedacht SC posted 186-4. Leon Higgins struck 59 while Matthew Cheong made 39 and Dellon Retemiah 29. Beesham Bagpattie had 2-17 and M

Matthew Cheong

arlon Dindyal 2-37.
G Square Cavaliers were bowled out for 95 in 18.3 overs in reply. Lokram Narine made 30 and Kumeshwar Sudin 25. Cheong claimed 3-11 and Mark Rampersaud 2-28. The fixture between host Good Success and Sans Souci was rained out without a ball being bowled while heavy showers at Zeelandia forced the umpires to call off the game at 12:00hrs which was scheduled to be played between the host and Sans Souci Jaguars.
The competition will take a break this weekend to accommodate the Badri Prasad Memorial T20 final between Sans Souci and Sans Souci Jaguars on Sunday. The final will commence at 11:00hrs at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Sans Souci – Wayne Osborne, Seon Venture, Jaggernauth Manbodh, Cleon Venture, Kamal Khan, Reon Venture, Heera Sukram, Oyono Sampson, Devon Rambarran, Roopnarine Persaud, Varounie Sasepaul and Omal Bacon.
Sans Souci Jaguars – Safraz Mohamed, Imran Mohamed, Gladewin Henry, Zameer Zaman, Beesham Moses, Nokta Moses, Afridi Mohamed, Siddiq Mohamed, Derwin Daniels, Gladewin Henry Jr, Sanjay Jairam and Prem Persaud.

