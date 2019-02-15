Three held for handyman’s murder in Samatta Point

Latest update February 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police have detained three suspects in connection with the murder of Rohan Persaud, whose body was found on a track at Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara on Wednesday.
A senior police official said that two of the suspects were held on Wednesday night, but gave no motive for the killing. They have been detained at the Grove Police Station.
A Guyanese who had recently returned from Venezuela was said to be among the suspects, who were last seen in the victim’s company.
Police believe that 53-year-old Persaud also known as ‘Ravi’ and ‘Kanhai,’ of Samatta Point, was slain between 01:00hrs and 06:30hrs on Wednesday at Back Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara.
The body bore a wound to the lower abdomen.
Neighbours of Back Street, Grove Housing Scheme said that Persaud was seen around 18.00 hrs on Tuesday drinking with two men at a nearby culvert.
One of the men, known as “Pampy”, had returned from Venezuela several months ago. He lived with his family at Third Street.
Persaud lived at the Samatta Point home of his sister who resides overseas.
A woman close to the family said that she received a call from someone that ‘Ravi’ was found in the grassy area of the track which links the housing scheme to Samatta Point.
From indications, the man was lying there for hours before being discovered. There was a huge wound on his abdomen, with his intestines protruding.
Neighbours said that police wanted to talk to ‘Pampy’ who was living with Persaud, but he had disappeared.
Persaud was described as a willing person who had a drinking problem.
