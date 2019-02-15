QC, Valmiki Vidyala, Bishop’s, Queenstown, Tucville among victors

QC, Valmiki Vidyala, Bishop’s, Queenstown, Tucville registered victories when the Georgetown leg of the AL Sport and Tour Promotions, Forbes Burnham Foundation, National Sports Commission 28th Annual Easter Term School Windball Cricket Champions Trophy continued recently at the National Gymnasium.

In the female category, Region One Select Team after been invited to bat scored 49- 4 off their four overs with Ravita Chan scoring 34 not out. Luan Singh claimed 3 – 8. Queens College replied with 55-1.

Valmiki Vidyalaya High School took first strike and managed 110-4. Tina Ram Sooraj struck 38. Carnegie School of Home Economic were restricted to 99-5 in reply. Odissa Joe made 25; Gabrielle Singh bagged 5-13.

Queenstown Secondary scored 77- 2 taking first knock. Keisha Rawlins got 25. Region One Select Team replied with 58-2; Sonicia Deally made 25. Brickdam Secondary posted 100-0, batting first. Princess Mc Pherson slammed 67. The Bishops’ High School responded with 104-2; Evageline Norman scored 34 and Keziah Joseph 26.

Tucville Secondary School took first turn at the crease and scored 127 without loss. Ashanti Woodroffe stroked 62 while Alleia Alleyne made 54. Cummings Lodge responded with 122-1. Sarah Amin slammed 81 with eight sixes.

Queens College batted first and scored 118-4. Serea Razak struck 52 and Naomi Barkoye 34. Carmel Secondary mustered 105 without loss in reply. Indera Amardeo scored 68 and Siana Abrams 30.

Charlestown Government Secondary School managed 94-2, taking first strike. Althea Barnwell led with 44 while Shania Maglorie got 38; Shana Kingston had 2-26. East Ruimveldt Secondary School responded with 72-4.

Region One Select Team took first knock and made 82 – 1 with Ravita Chan scoring 48 not out and Karen Allen 25. Camille’s Institute for Business and Science Studies scored 86-2, in reply. Charlice Bowroe