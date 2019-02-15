People run and lef motorbikes

De seawall is still de best place fuh relaxation. People does lef wheh dem live and go out there to enjoy de breeze. But one thing does bring anodda. Suddenly some rough people start fuh go pun de seawall. Some of dem is young criminals who always looking fuh people to hustle.

Dem boys remember when dem was young dem use to go pun de same seawall fuh parade in front of dem gyal, hoping to ketch somebody. Dem boys had bicycle back then. Today, dem odda boys parading wid motorbike.

Well was madness last weekend. De police mek a road pun de same seawall. Some of dem boys who been out deh wid motorcycle run and lef dem bikes. Dem was de bikes that dem thief. Some had bikes that come cross de border suh dem didn’t have papers.

But dem boys seh that was only part of de action. Dem never see so much gun in one place. People pull out guns and throw dem over de seawall. People throw way knives too but de police didn’t even suspect something like that was happening.

All dem concentrate on was de motorbikes. Dem boys seh when a bike or a car go in de police station compound de police does open a spare parts outlet. Everything good from dem vehicles does get tek off. De thing does happen suh fast that people claim how dem never know de police had so many mechanics.

By de time de police exercise done, 59 motorbikes been in custody. Of that set 15 come wid owners but by de time de police close in dem same motorbikes was lef like orphans.

By Monday morning anybody who was looking at de seawall woulda believe dem had a cleanup campaign. If you see people who been over de seawall looking fuh wha dem throw way. Some of de people seh before none any, suh dem tek wha dem find.

Talk half and listen out fuh who gun bribe de police.