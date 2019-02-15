Patrick Ford Memorial Boxing on Sunday at Gymnasium St Lucia’s Langalier, Amsterdam main bout; Allicock battle T&T’s Parris

The match-up between St Lucia’s Arthur Langalier and Guyana’s Desmond Amsterdam will headline the second annual Patrick Ford Memorial tournament on Sunday at the National Gymnasium while Guyana’s Keevin Allicock will match gloves with Trinidadian Justin Parris in the main supporting bout in what promises to be a mouth-watering night of fistic fury.

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has collaborated with Alford McDonald to stage the GBA’s first International Card for 2019 which will see 15 bouts with the first starting at 19:00hrs.

The Caribbean Boxing Championships Middleweight silver medallist was defeated by the Guyana Defense Force’s (GDF) Amsterdam last year and is aiming to avenge that loss. When Langalier and Amsterdam last fought in the final of the Caribbean Boxing Championships (CBC) last year in Guyana, the St Lucian would have given Amsterdam his toughest time in the ring; giving him the only 8-count he got throughout the championships.

Guyana’s 19-year-old 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games Silver Medallist Keevin Allicock, will face-off with Trinidad & Tobago’s Justin Parris in the main supporting bout in what is anticipated to be a sizzling hot 56kg Elite affair.

Trinidad’s four-man team will also include Blessings Waldropt. 60kg (Youth), Nyrell Hosein 57kg (Junior) and Aaron Prince 75kg (Elite). In addition to Langalier from St Lucia, Suriname will be sending four boxers and they will arrive in Guyana today since they are coming overland. Last year’s CBC also included these three Countries with Guyana emerging as Champions.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle says everything is in place for fight night and expressed confidence in Guyana’s boxers continuing to put in Championship winning performances.

Stands cost $1,000 while entry to Ringside is $2,000 and Ninvalle said he hoped to see a capacity crowd to encourage the Guyanese while at the same time supporting Armatur Boxing in the Region.

Forde, who died at age 55 in Brooklyn, New York in 2011, fought Salvador Sanchez for the WBC featherweight championship of the world in 1980 and was the first Guyanese to fight for a world title before he fought his last professional bout in 1987. (Sean Devers)