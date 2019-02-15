Latest update February 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Red hot Back Circle continue sizzling form; Showstoppers, Buxton, Gold is Money qualify

After another night of enthralling action, seven teams have qualified for the round of 16 in this year’s National Sports Commission (NSC) / Magnum Mash Cup which continued Wednesday night, at the National Gymnasium.
Red hot Back Circle maintained their sizzling form coating to a comfortable 3-0 win over Good Life which ensured that they ended the round robin phase as they only team with the maximum points.
One of the pre-tournament favourites, ‘Gold is Money’ suffered their only loss when Linden’s Captial Strikers edged them 1-0 in an exciting encounter. West Demerara’s Showstoppers despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Broad Street still managed to top their group and qualify.
Also making the next phase were Sophia, North Ruimveldt, Future Stars and Buxton Diamond. Up for grabs is $600,000 for the winning team, while second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively. Action in the tournament continues tomorrow night, at the same venue.
Complete Results: Game 1 – Gaza Squad vs Mocha, Gaza won via walkover.
Game 2 – Ol Skool Ballers-2 vs Island All-Stars-2. Ol Skoll scorer Shalomo Hunte 6th and 8th. Island scorer Devin Hyman in the 5th and 14th.

NSC Magnum Mash Cup action.

Game 3 – Broad Street-1 vs Showstoppers-1. Broad Street scorer, Joel McGarrell-3rd. Showstoppers scorer, Amaniki Buntin-12th.
Game 4 – Back Cirle-3 vs Good-Life-0. Dellon Kelly-3rd, Jermaine Beckles-5th, Stephon McLean-17th.
Game 5 – Buxton Diamond-2 vs Hustlers-2. Hustlers scorer, Dennis Edwards-8th and 9th. Buxton scorer, Stephon Dolphin-15th, Shemar Scott-16th.
Game 6 – Gold is Money-0 vs Capital Strikers-1. Tevin Crawford-17th.
Game 7 – Future Stars-3 vs Alexander Village-1. Future scorers, Jamal Cozier-8th, Kevin Cummings-16th, Ryan Dowding-20th. Alexander Village scorer, Leon Yaw-13th.
Game 8 – Tiger Bay-0 vs Sophia-0.
Game 9 – Bent Street-2 vs Avocado Ballers-1. Bent Street scorer, Pernell Schultz-4th and 19th. Avocado scorer, Dexter Marshall-9th.
Game 10 – Albouystown-0 vs Leopold Street-0.

