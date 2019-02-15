No Confidence motion and related issues… PPP wants Carter Center to highlight blatant disregard for rule of law in Guyana

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

The People’s Progressive Party is looking to the Carter Center to spread “facts” on the international stage about the state of affairs in Guyana.

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo said this yesterday at his weekly presser.

He said that the Carter Center recently met with his party.

“I told them things similar to what I said at the press conferences. We spoke about the consequences of a March 19 deadline being passed; about the government, same old government group that President Carter met when he came to Guyana in the pre-1992 era. They just dusted off themselves a bit and put on modern clothes,” said Jagdeo.

The politician indicated that he told the Carter Center that government players continue to show no respect for the law and constitution, “especially when it comes to hanging on to office or perks. They are revealing themselves to all Guyanese, including APNU supporters, who are just tired of the charade…We told the Carter Center about everything, how tired the people are in this country”.

Jagdeo said that the Carter Center officials told the PPP that they are in Guyana on a “fact finding mission and we served them up with some facts. I hope they will disseminate it widely so that the world will see the true nature of the beast that we have called the government; this geriatric cabal.”

Jagdeo said that he had no qualms in telling the Carter Center about the “geriatric, useless cabal.”

He said, “I made it clear what the circumstances are. I know they have met with the government…I do not know what they were told, but we expect that the fact that they would have gathered here will show a clear pattern of the behaviour of APNU. The violation of the Constitution and an unwillingness to respect the laws of Guyana, and that will make its way to, not just the Carter Center, but to other international organizations that they have a reach with.”

Also, Jagdeo said that the PPP hopes that the United States Government will be given a copy of the Carter Center report.

“We have been speaking to the US government directly through its reps here, as well as the other like Canada, UK, the European Union and other diplomats present,” said Jagdeo.

Jagdeo said that the PPP has noted the strong positions taken by the international community on other unconstitutional governments around the world, and is hoping for a similar position to be taken against Guyana.