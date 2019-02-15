Holy Bible Club tapeball on tomorrow

The Holy Bible Club of Norton Street, Wortmanville will be hosting a six-over 11-a-side tapeball knock-out competition starting from 09:00hrs at Durban Park Tarmac tomorrow. The inter-ward competition is being organised only for school boys while trophies and medals will be at stake.

Its main aim is to foster better social relationships among students with an emphasis on discipline. Teams and players can contact Organiser Loriann Tracy on 628 1656 to registration.