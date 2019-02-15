Holy Bible Club tapeball on tomorrow

Latest update February 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Holy Bible Club of Norton Street, Wortmanville will be hosting a six-over 11-a-side tapeball knock-out competition starting from 09:00hrs at Durban Park Tarmac tomorrow. The inter-ward competition is being organised only for school boys while trophies and medals will be at stake.
Its main aim is to foster better social relationships among students with an emphasis on discipline. Teams and players can contact Organiser Loriann Tracy on 628 1656 to registration.
Feb 15, 2019The Best of the Best Martial Arts Motivators Association (BBMAMA) has accredited three new instructors in teaching Free Style Fighting Art of Martial Arts. A missive from the association...
Feb 15, 2019
Feb 15, 2019
Feb 15, 2019
Feb 15, 2019
Feb 15, 2019
I met with Lenox Shuman, at his request, last week. A modest man, with a modest office and an equally modest campaign director... more
Last Friday, an old, grey-haired man walked into one of Georgetown’s finest jewellery stores with a beautiful young lady... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Commentators in western media, that dominate international news distribution, characterise... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]