Energy Dept. Head says…Guyanese workforce to shadow hired experts

The Energy Department is in the process of strengthening its person-power, through the continued recruitment of a number of experts in the petroleum sector. This was revealed recently by Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe.

Speaking at a press conference held earlier this week, Dr. Bynoe said that by the end of the first quarter, he wants to hire Development Advisors, Crude Marketing Advisors, Gas Advisors, Commercial Advisors, and legal Advisors. Dr. Bynoe said that efforts will be made to ensure Guyanese are part of the recruitment mix.

But even when this is done, Guyanese would be shadowing any international experts who would be hired. Specifically, Dr. Bynoe said that his technical staff will shadow hired experts, economists, econometrician, local content staff and procurement staff.

Asked if the Department would be hiring negotiators, Dr. Bynoe said that that skill set is already incorporated in the experience of the experts he is seeking to recruit. He said that the Department will not be hiring special negotiators.

Dr. Bynoe told Kaieteur News during a follow-up interview that he has hired 11 persons for the Department. He said that he has Petroleum Engineers, Geological Engineers, a Commercial Advisor/Negotiator, and two legal persons. He said, “One overseas consultant is with us so far and that is Matthew (Wilks), Petroleum Advisor to the Government).”

Of the 10 Guyanese on staff at the Department, Dr. Bynoe said that six of them have experience in the oil and gas industry. (Kiana Wilburg)