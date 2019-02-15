Guyanese mother, children detained for murder in French Guiana

Latest update February 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police in French Guiana have arrested a Guyanese woman and her fifteen-year-old daughter, while her 10-year-old son is in the justice detention system.
The three reportedly stabbed 34-year-old Orlando Josiah to death on Monday during a domestic row in a squatting area located next to a school in their area.
News out of the country suggests that the man was at the time abusing the woman when her children rushed to her aid and attempted to defend her. They reportedly inflicted stab wounds on the suspect who had shared a common law relationship with the woman for some time.
The children also reportedly confessed to carrying out the act, as they say Josiah would usually abuse their mother.
The fight between the two reportedly started after accusations about infidelity were leveled against the woman by the man, and the woman denied same.
Relatives said that the woman stabbed the man to his neck while the children stabbed him in other parts of the body.
Both of the adults are said to be from Guyana with the woman hailing from Timehri and the man somewhere in Georgetown.
The investigations into that matter over in French Guiana are ongoing.
Feb 15, 2019The Best of the Best Martial Arts Motivators Association (BBMAMA) has accredited three new instructors in teaching Free Style Fighting Art of Martial Arts. A missive from the association...
Feb 15, 2019
Feb 15, 2019
Feb 15, 2019
Feb 15, 2019
Feb 15, 2019
I met with Lenox Shuman, at his request, last week. A modest man, with a modest office and an equally modest campaign director... more
Last Friday, an old, grey-haired man walked into one of Georgetown’s finest jewellery stores with a beautiful young lady... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Commentators in western media, that dominate international news distribution, characterise... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]