Guinness 'Greatest of the Streets' Competition United may need tactical shift to beat Showstoppers; scorching final anticipated tonight

The support that host Showstoppers receives from their loyal fans is second to none in the Guinness Street phenomenon and this special bond is expected to be on show tonight when they face Brothers United in defence of their title.
The occasion is the final of this year’s West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition which concludes this evening at the Pouderoyen Market Tarmac.
The three-time champions has been in ominous form since the start of the year and many believe that they will easily retain the title against a team that plays a similar open style to theirs, but clearly does not possess the firepower of the champs.
To add to the weapons that they have in their lineup, the partisan fan base has overwhelmed all pretenders in the past and because the team has grown in success and stature, the support numbers have greatly increased.

Part of the action in this year’s West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition.

With a whopping $500,000 and an impressive trophy up for grabs, the pundits have installed them as clear favourites to go all the way. The acquisition of national player Trayon Bobb has added even more venom to their attack and containing them in offense could be a real task for first timers Brothers United backline.
As if Bobb’s ability was not enough headache already for United, the trio of Stephon Jupiter, Marvin Josiah and Dexroy Adams makes it extremely difficult to bet against them. However, Brothers United with former national player Andrew Murray Jnr in their lineup is a perfect matchup for Showstoppers and it will be interesting to see if they change their strategy and defend with everyone behind the ball and hope that a penalty shootout can go their way.
On the other hand, their success to date has been their willingness to stand toe to toe, but their opponent’s goalscoring prowess could very well instigate a change in approach. What is certain is the fact that the two teams are offensive monded and fans could witness a scorching encounter for the coveted first prize.
Murray Jnr has been the bright spark for the team and to many he holds the key to victory. Meanwhile, Up-Top-Bosses and Ballers Empire will meet in the third place playoff. ESPN and West Side Ballers battle in the Plate Section for $60,000 winner-take-all.
Over $1.1million in total prize monies are up for grabs with the winners set to receive $500,000, runner-up $250, 000, while third and fourth place finishers will take home $200,000 and $100,000 respectively along with trophies. Also on board as a major sponsor is Colours Boutique on Robb Street.

