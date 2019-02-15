Georgetown Turf Club Pre-Mash Horse Race Meet on this Sunday

The Georgetown Turf Club will be reopening its doors for horseracing fans this Sunday at the Mocha Arcadia Race Track when it hosts a Pre-Mashramani Gymkhana Horse Race Meet.

Six races are carded for the day with the feature race being the K/Class and Lower horses, which is being sponsored by Carib Beer while the L/Class Open will be sponsored by 592 Beer. Other races on the card include L/Class Non-Winners, the Unclassified, Two Year-Old Trial and the Four Year-Old and Lower.

In addition to Ansa McAl, other sponsors include Supreme Ventures Enterprise Inc., I BET, Goodwood Racing Service, Kanhai Electrical (Regent Street), Chico of Kenrick Auto Sales, Pet Shop and Jumbo Jet Auto Sales.

Some of the horses that will be in action are Victoria, Dr. Switch, Up Front, Red Jet, Simpson, Something Special, Who is That, Dirt Man, School Boy, Roseanna, Speedy, Queen, and Get Up and Get. Starting time is 13:00hrs and admission will be $500 for adults, $300 for children.

President of the Georgetown Turf Club, Michael Sims, recently returned to Guyana to do some renovations at the venue and he has already met with various stakeholders as further plans are in train to development the club.

In a press release, Sims noted that he will be grateful to have some assistance from the Government of Guyana (GoG) so that he can extend the race track to the distance of one mile and clearing of the eastern and western canal to ensure the track stays dry.

Other plans for the turf club include the construction of a Grand stand, clearing of a cricket pitch and football ground. Sims also said that the venue is ideal for those people living at the New Herstelling Housing Scheme, next door to the turf club to come over and participate and or watch sports.