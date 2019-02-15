FIBA Americas Qualifiers Captain Rose confident that Guyana continue dream run

Head Coach of Guyana’s Senior Men’s Basketball team, Junior Hercules, confirmed that 19-year-old Stanton Rose, will continue as the Skipper of the national side when they attempt to come out successful in next week’s FIBA Americas Pool ‘B’ qualifiers in Tunja, Colombia, from the 20th to 24th.

Rose became the youngest Captain in Guyana’s history last June when he led the Golden Arrowhead to their maiden championship in the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC), earni

ng the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award along the way including hitting the tournament’s highest individual score in a match as Guyana finished unbeaten.

With his exploits in the CBC tourney, Rose was able to receive a full scholarship from Jacksonville College in the United States of America (USA) where he is pursuing an Associate Degree in Science. The school which serves as a breeding ground for UCLA teams has released the Kwakwani-bred baller for one week to participate in the qualifiers.

Guyana has been pegged alongside the hosts (Colombia), Paraguay and Bolivia, and the top two teams after the round-robin format is completed, will earn their spot in the 2021 FIBA Americas tournament which will have the world number one side, USA, participating.

During an invited comment with this publication, Rose, posited that reaching to the FIBA qualifiers final round, “Is like a dream come true. Only last year, the federation (Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation –GABF) was hurrying around to accrue the necessary funds for us (the national team) to participate in the CBC which was in Suriname. And, despite being the second highest ranked team in the competition, we managed to come out victorious.”

Rose further noted that, “Now we are in a similar situation but I am confident that the new Executive of the federation will get us there and it’s up to us (the players) to do the rest and make Guyana proud. I am confident that we have the gas in the tank for the drive to success next week.”

The Captain noted that last year there were four teenagers in the team who are very likely to return to the side for qualifiers and he is hoping that another player will be afforded the opportunity to have a scholarship or to impress scouts and land a semi-pro contract.