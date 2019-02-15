Eccles execution-style murder… Charge read to second accused

Another man has been charged with the execution-style killing of taxi driver Kelvin Walters, who was gunned down in front of his five-year-old daughter and wife on the East Bank Public Road at Eccles.

Devon Allen, 31, of 148 Middle Road, La Penitence, is accused of murdering Walters on January 22 last.

Allen was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that he, along with Roderick Thomas, on January 22 at Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara, murdered Kelvin Walters.

Allen was represented by Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd, who told the court that his client suffered a broken left leg and head injuries which require daily care.

During a brief court hearing, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers made a request for Allen to be brought to court today [February 15], when Thomas, who was also charged with the offence, is expected to make his second appearance.

The Magistrate, after listening to the prosecutor, remanded Allen to prison and instructed him to make his next appearance today.

According to reports, investigators believe that both men, who are nursing broken left legs, were injured when Walters rammed his car into their motorcycle just as they shot him.

Walters was gunned down at around 19:30 hrs on the day in question, while driving south along the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Police said that he was in the vicinity of Two Brothers Service Station when two men, on a motorcycle, turned in front of his vehicle.

The pillion rider then whipped out a handgun and shot Walters in his face. Although wounded, Walters struck down the suspects, who fled the scene on foot, leaving their motorcycle and a .9mm Taurus pistol, with 14 rounds, at the scene.

Walters was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The injuries the men sustained were said to be consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident. CCTV footage reportedly showed an individual hopping north along the East Bank Public Road.