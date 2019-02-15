ECCC/SPR Enterprise 40 overs Tourney Bowlers propel Enmore Enforcers

Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club Enforcers (ECCCCF) defeated Beehive SC by 9 wickets while Lusignan A, Betterhope A, Cane Grove, Ogle and Mahaica recorded victories when the East Coast Cricket Committee/SPR Enterprise 40 overs tournament continued last Sunday with six matches.

In a game which was reduced to 26 overs due to rain at Enmore, Beehive SC were bowled out for 57 in 20 overs after they opted to bat. Amir Khan took 3-9 from two overs and Yuvraj Dyal 2-3. ECCCC Enforcers replied with 58-1 from 7.2 overs. Bheemraj Ramkelawan remained unbeaten on 27.

At Ogle, the home team defeated Golden Achivers SC by 48 runs. Ogle SC Blasters took first strike and posted 208-4 from 40 overs. Andrew Samaroo struck 52 while Andre Gomes made 44 not out, Khemchandra Dindyal 43 not out Michael Deonarine 40.

Golden Achievers SC made 160 all out in 36.4 overs in reply. Hemchand Sukdeo scored 51 not out. Davindra Ratahal claimed 4-32; S. Gossain and A. Gomes took 3 and 2 wickets respectively.

At Betterhope, Betterhope A defeated Lusignan B by 55 runs in a game that was affected by rain. Betterhope A mustered 198-9 off their reduced quota of 30 overs, taking first strike. R. Mohamed and Amir Khan scored 41 and 38 respectively.

D. Kumar picked up 3 wickets while F. Kadir took 2. In reply, Lusignan B were dismissed for 143 in 24 overs. Navin Persaud and K. Franklin scored 44 and 34 in that order; K. Seepersaud took 3-25 while N. Khan and A. Hamid supported with two apiece.

At Enterprise: Mahaica SC upset Enterprise Busta Sports Club by 8 wickets. Batting first, Enterprise BSC was sent packing for 101 in 28 overs with H. Sookdeo scoring 36. Hemraj Garbarran and D. Persaud took 2 wickets each. Mahaica SC reached their target in 25 overs with Hemaj Garbarran scoring an unbeaten 71.

Cane Grove SC defeated LBI SC by one wicket at Cane Grove. LBI SC were dismissed for 182 in 29 overs, taking first knock. N. Khan stroked 67 and Y. Bishun 38. Yogesh Umroa bagged 5-23 from 5.2 overs. Cane Grove SC responded with 183-9 in 25 overs. C. Ageday hit 29; C. Seepersaud and N. Khan took three wickets each.

At Lusignan, Lusignan SC A defeated Buxton SC by 109 runs. Lusignan SC A batted first and posted 164-7 from 25 overs. Vishnu Ramjeet made 59 not out as Devon Benjamin and Clive Andries took 2 wickets apiece. Buxton SC were bundled out for 55 in 11 overs, in reply. Robin Williams and V. Doodnauth captured 3 wickets each while R .Basdeo had 2.

The game between Fairfield SC and Helena SC was rained out with a ball being bowled. The competition will break this weekend due to the Guyana Umpires Council’s AGM.