Latest update February 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Children’s Dance and Masquerade finals start with a bang

Feb 15, 2019 News 0

 

The finals of the Children’s Dance and Masquerade competition brought out the best of the best, as competitors from each region showed the judges why they were chosen for this final round.
Director of National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD), Jennifer Cumberbatch, cheered the students on and commended them for their performances, in her feature address, yesterday at the National Cultural Centre.

A scene during the finals of the Children’s Dance and Masquerade competition

“The regional competition commenced on January 25 and from the onset, the level of competition has been nothing but spectacular; the performance whether it is from the nursery babies or secondary children was spellbinding and impressive,” she said.

Cumberbatch thanked the students for participating in this event, noting that the variety and level of performances displayed since the launch of the regional competition show their dedication and hard work.
Head of Ansa McAl’s Non-Alcoholic Division, Errol Nelson said the company is proud to sponsor the event since this speaks to the corporation’s social responsibility and its mission to help in the development of young people.
“Our company recognises that youths are our future leaders and we are always able, willing and ready to support any initiatives toward their rounded development,” Nelson said.
The National Children’s Mashramani Competition continues today, at the National Cultural Centre and will be followed by a magnificent explosion of colours as the Children’s Mashramani Costume and Float Parade takes centre stage tomorrow at the National Park.

More in this category

Sports

BBMAMA accredits trio as Free Style Fighting Instructors

BBMAMA accredits trio as Free Style Fighting Instructors

Feb 15, 2019

  The Best of the Best Martial Arts Motivators Association (BBMAMA) has accredited three new instructors in teaching Free Style Fighting Art of Martial Arts. A missive from the association...
Read More
ECCC/SPR Enterprise 40 overs Tourney Bowlers propel Enmore Enforcers

ECCC/SPR Enterprise 40 overs Tourney Bowlers...

Feb 15, 2019

FIBA Americas Qualifiers Captain Rose confident that Guyana continue dream run

FIBA Americas Qualifiers Captain Rose confident...

Feb 15, 2019

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition United may need tactical shift to beat Showstoppers; scorching final anticipated tonight

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Feb 15, 2019

Holy Bible Club tapeball on tomorrow

Holy Bible Club tapeball on tomorrow

Feb 15, 2019

Wakenaam CC/Farmers Cup T20 Noitgedacht SC overcome G Square Cavaliers

Wakenaam CC/Farmers Cup T20 Noitgedacht SC...

Feb 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-10—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]