Children’s Dance and Masquerade finals start with a bang

The finals of the Children’s Dance and Masquerade competition brought out the best of the best, as competitors from each region showed the judges why they were chosen for this final round.

Director of National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD), Jennifer Cumberbatch, cheered the students on and commended them for their performances, in her feature address, yesterday at the National Cultural Centre.

“The regional competition commenced on January 25 and from the onset, the level of competition has been nothing but spectacular; the performance whether it is from the nursery babies or secondary children was spellbinding and impressive,” she said.

Cumberbatch thanked the students for participating in this event, noting that the variety and level of performances displayed since the launch of the regional competition show their dedication and hard work.

Head of Ansa McAl’s Non-Alcoholic Division, Errol Nelson said the company is proud to sponsor the event since this speaks to the corporation’s social responsibility and its mission to help in the development of young people.

“Our company recognises that youths are our future leaders and we are always able, willing and ready to support any initiatives toward their rounded development,” Nelson said.

The National Children’s Mashramani Competition continues today, at the National Cultural Centre and will be followed by a magnificent explosion of colours as the Children’s Mashramani Costume and Float Parade takes centre stage tomorrow at the National Park.