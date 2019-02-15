BBMAMA accredits trio as Free Style Fighting Instructors

The Best of the Best Martial Arts Motivators Association (BBMAMA) has accredited three new instructors in teaching Free Style Fighting Art of Martial Arts. A missive from the association informed that Messer’s Victor Garden, Deanta Myles and Harron Best, all First Black Belt holders are the newly accredited instructors who will be imparting their knowledge and skills at Houston School, East Bank Demerara and Kalyan Mall, Lamaha Street in the City.