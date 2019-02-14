Two injured after fight near Police Station.

Two men were treated for stab wounds at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Tuesday after a fight broke out between them in the vicinity of the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam, in full view of ranks.

Injured are Desmond Isaacs called “Cowboy” of Adelphi, East Canje; and Troby Abrams of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

Commander of B’ Division, Paul Langevine, who confirmed the incident, told this publication that contrary to what is being reported in some sections of the online media, that the stabbing took place in the Station enquiries office, it is not what actually happened. He stated that both men were arguing on the street located not too far from the station.

Kaieteur News was told that around 14:30 hrs Tuesday the men had the encounter on Strand Public Road (a stone’s throw away from the Central Police Station) when it is alleged that Isaacs, armed with a knife, charged towards Troby.

Troby however managed to disarm Isaacs and inflicted stab wounds to him. Isaacs reportedly ran and attempted to approach the station compound when he was stopped by Troby riding a motorcycle.

There another scuffle ensued that alarmed ranks who rushed out to part the fight and accost the two. Senior and junior ranks managed to take control of the situation and disarm the men who were both arrested and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital for medical attention.

Up to yesterday they were both discharged and are currently in police custody. They are expected to be charged today.

According to a source the incident stemmed from an old grievance between the men which resulted in Isaacs being charged and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Isaacs at Angoy’s Avenue whilst armed with a cutlass, had unlawfully and maliciously wounded Trobey Abrams with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause him grievously bodily harm. He had brutally chopped Trobey Abrams across his face, causing him to lose partial vision in his right eye in 2016.

It was stated that Isaacs was not pleased that Troby was involved with a female relative of his and this resulted in the bitter feud between the two that dragged on for years.