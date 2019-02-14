Sixteen years later, Mason faces fraud charge

A 51-year-old mason made an appearance yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to respond to a charge of fraudulent nature. Joseph Beaton appeared before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty.

It is alleged that on July 1, 2003 at King and Charlotte Streets, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained an advance sum of $1,354,000 from Rhett James by falsely pretending that he would market his property.

After listening to the charge that was read to him, the accused entered a not guilty plea.

The charge stated that the victim and the accused are known to each other. In June 2003, one of James’s friends brought it to his attention, that Beaton was selling his property.

James then made contact with the accused to express his genuine interest in making a purchase. The accused informed him that the cost price for the property would be $3,427,000.

On the day in question, they both met at Maraj Building where James then handed over an advance sum of $1,354,000. The victim contacted the accused to make further payments.

Lo and behold, James was told by the defendant that there was an injunction on the property and when it is removed that would be the right time to pay the balance.

On several occasions, the victim tried to make contact with the defendant, but only to hear all sort of stories. After sometime, the parties lost contact with each other.

During November 2017, the victim saw the accused and inquired about the property. The accused told him that he sold the property and he will repay him his advanced sum.

A good length of time passed and James became annoyed as Beaton failed to repay the debt. He then reported the matter to the police.

The accused was later contacted, told of the allegation and was cautioned for the offence. He was arrested and later charged for the present offence before the court.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman did not object to bail, however he highlighted to take into consideration the nature of the offence, the particulars associated with the charge and the sum involved.

Moreover, the prosecutor asked that if bail is to be granted conditions should be attached.

Joseph Beaton was then placed on $150,000 bail and was instructed to report to the fraud section at Brickdam Police Station every Monday. He is to also lodge his passport.

The magistrate then ordered that the defendant make another court appearance on February 22, 2019.