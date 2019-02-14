Ramnarine guides Good Success, SS/Jaguars to victory; Stephen, Dindyal propel Cavaliers

Latest update February 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
Led by a fine all-round performance by Mahase Ramnarine, Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars combined defeated Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia by six wickets while G Square Cavaliers overcame Noitgedacht
Sports Club by a similar margin when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Regal Sports U19 40-over tournament continued on Saturday.
Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia batted first and managed 169-7 off their reduced quota of 20 overs due to rain at Zeelandia. Kevin Hemraj made 36, while Joshua Williams contributed 23 as Ramnarine claimed 3-24 and Beesham Moses 2-14.
Ramnarine then blasted 98 and got support from Derwin Bacon 24 as Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars responded with 170-4 in 12.2 overs. Direndra Sitaram captured 3-37.
At the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Noitgedacht SC took first strike and scored 103 all out in 18 overs. Romelo Headly made 30, while Fitzroy Retemiah and Emanuel Welcome got 14 and 12 respectively. Mahindra Dindyal grabbed 6-40 from six overs, while Romario Stephen had 2-20 and Toshal Surujpaul 1-10. G Square Cavaliers responded with 104-4. Stephen struck 76 not out; Stephon Madramootoo snared 3-25, while Michael Retemiah and Terrance Sofeleigh had one each.
The final will be contested on Saturday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success between G Square Cavaliers and Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia.
Feb 14, 2019Eric Thomas struck an attacking century as Regal Masters defeated Success Masters by 179 runs, while Wellman Masters, Fisherman Masters and SVC Grill Masters also registered victories when the...
Feb 14, 2019
Feb 14, 2019
Feb 14, 2019
Feb 14, 2019
Feb 14, 2019
When Charrandass Persaud voted for the no confidence motion (NCM), that was the lead story and the lead photo was the face... more
A foreign currency crisis may be brewing. And it is the responsibility of the Bank of Guyana to provide explanations and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Commentators in western media, that dominate international news distribution, characterise... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]