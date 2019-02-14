Ramnarine guides Good Success, SS/Jaguars to victory; Stephen, Dindyal propel Cavaliers

Led by a fine all-round performance by Mahase Ramnarine, Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars combined defeated Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia by six wickets while G Square Cavaliers overcame Noitgedacht

Sports Club by a similar margin when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Regal Sports U19 40-over tournament continued on Saturday.

Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia batted first and managed 169-7 off their reduced quota of 20 overs due to rain at Zeelandia. Kevin Hemraj made 36, while Joshua Williams contributed 23 as Ramnarine claimed 3-24 and Beesham Moses 2-14.

Ramnarine then blasted 98 and got support from Derwin Bacon 24 as Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars responded with 170-4 in 12.2 overs. Direndra Sitaram captured 3-37.

At the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Noitgedacht SC took first strike and scored 103 all out in 18 overs. Romelo Headly made 30, while Fitzroy Retemiah and Emanuel Welcome got 14 and 12 respectively. Mahindra Dindyal grabbed 6-40 from six overs, while Romario Stephen had 2-20 and Toshal Surujpaul 1-10. G Square Cavaliers responded with 104-4. Stephen struck 76 not out; Stephon Madramootoo snared 3-25, while Michael Retemiah and Terrance Sofeleigh had one each.

The final will be contested on Saturday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success between G Square Cavaliers and Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia.