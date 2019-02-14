Prison sentence for bandit shot during break and enter

Latest update February 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

A bandit found himself in an unfortunate position when he was shot by police officers during an attempt to escape after breaking and entering the home of a woman in Georgetown.
Robert Vaughn who was anxious to get the story over with admitted to the charge after it was read to him yesterday by Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Although the magistrate pleaded with Vaughn to be calm and think of his response before answering, the accused stated, “Your honor I guilty because I ain’t able with no long story, I sick. I guilty, man I guilty.”
It was alleged that between February 5, 2019 and February 6, 2019 at Lot 117 ‘A’ Mandela Avenue Georgetown, the defendant broke and entered the dwelling house of Michelle Shirland with intent to commit a felony therein.
Police prosecutor, Seon Blackman, related the facts of the charge. The court heard that on the day in question around 21:00hrs the victim secured her home by means provided and went to bed.
Shirland was later woken up by the barking of her dog and as she ventured out of her bed it was discovered that the door to her house was open.
She then summoned the police who went to the scene and made it just in time to see the accused and another man jumping over a nearby fence. According to the police one of the suspects fired a shot at them causing the police to return fire.
As a result Vaughn was hit. He was arrested and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted as a patient and treated for the said injury.
Magistrate McGusty then sentenced the defendant to 18 months in prison.

