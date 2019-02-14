P&P Insurance backs Brave Heart Football Club

P&P Insurance has actively been involved in the sports arena by funding or sponsoring events for those who care to approach the organisation.

The latest sporting body to benefit from P&P’s generosity was the Brave Heart Football Club, which strives to provide an outlet for youngsters predominantly in the East Ruimveldt area.

With the help of P&P, the Football Club was able to construct goal posts and offset expenses for a Mashramani small-goal tournament. In recognition of the company’s generosity, the team is expected to place the entity’s logo on their uniforms.

P&P Insurance Executive Director, Vikash Panday, outlined the importance of sports in a school curriculum. In addition, he pledged to continue supporting the Club’s endeavours.

“On behalf of the Brave Heart Football Club, we want to say a very big thank you to P&P Insurance for making it possible for us to maintain the youths in the community and getting them involved in sports,” a representative of the Football Club stated.

The East Ruimveldt Brave Heart Football Club were started a little over two months ago and cater to children between the ages of 1 and 11; the Club currently has in excess of 30 students in its male and female teams.