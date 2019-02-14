Politician wife ketch ee buying gifts fuh sweet woman

Valentine’s is fuh lovers. Whole day yesterday some men deh in shop buying chocolate, teddy bear wid red ribbon, and roses.

Most of de men who was buying was married men. But dem boys sure dem wasn’t buying fuh dem wife. Dem planning to carry out de wife tonight because dem know dem can’t carry out de sweet woman.

And in any case de sweet woman got she young man to go out wid.

Some places got special Valentine offers. One hotel put out a sign that reads…

Happy Valentine’s Day

Bring your girlfriend—20% off

Bring your wife—45% off

Bring both at de same time—free

Free transportation to de hospital, too.

De police force also got a special Valentine’s offer because dem know some husbands want to get away from dem wife.

De fee is $20,000.

“We arrest you in front you wife and release you Saturday.”

“De special include free transportation to de sweet woman house. We come in full police uniform and blue lights.”

Some place got a Valentine’s Day challenge. It reads: Any lover or husband and wife, switch phones for de whole day wid each odda since y’all so in love.

If you still in love de following day write in to de Waterfalls paper for a huge prize.

And while that happening remember great minds talk about ideas; average minds talk about events; and small minds talk about people.

That is why dem boy like talk about people and dem love life, dem church life and dem thiefing life.

Talk half and pick you Valentine choice or venue.