Latest update February 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Offshore blocks may be subject to open bid process early next year -Dr. Bynoe

Feb 14, 2019 News 0

Head of the Energy Department, Dr. Mark Bynoe is of the view that Guyana may be ready for a next licensing round of its offshore blocks, come the first quarter of 2020. He said that the licensing round is likely to be subjected to an open bid process.
The official said that the licensing round would be for Block C which is known as “an ultra-deep” area.
Dr. Bynoe noted that he would not want to go forward with the licensing round with Guyana’s old laws. He insisted that the principal Act being the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act, needs to be reviewed, with the necessary amendments passed by the National Assembly this year. He said that he has every intention to lobby for this.
Furthermore, Dr. Bynoe revealed that his Department is slated to complete a gap analysis of existing legislation. He said that this gap analysis and the reviewed principle Act will set a strong foundation of transparency and accountability for the licensing round that would follow. He said, too, that it will allow for the Department to draft any replacement or supplementary law that it might need for the sector.
In the meantime, the Energy Department Head said that he is working towards conducting a multi-client seismic survey for data packages to encourage greater interest in the continental shelf zone. He said that this survey will be subjected to a tendering process. (KIANA WILBURG)

More in this category

Sports

Thomas century hands Regal Masters huge win Wellman, Fisherman, SVC Grill Masters victorious

Thomas century hands Regal Masters huge win Wellman, Fisherman, SVC...

Feb 14, 2019

  Eric Thomas struck an attacking century as Regal Masters defeated Success Masters by 179 runs, while Wellman Masters, Fisherman Masters and SVC Grill Masters also registered victories when the...
Read More
Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Tourney Two matches go to 3-games on opening night

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Tourney Two matches...

Feb 14, 2019

Ramnarine guides Good Success, SS/Jaguars to victory; Stephen, Dindyal propel Cavaliers

Ramnarine guides Good Success, SS/Jaguars to...

Feb 14, 2019

P&P Insurance backs Brave Heart Football Club

P&P Insurance backs Brave Heart Football

Feb 14, 2019

MYO Inter-Jamaat softball continues on Sunday

MYO Inter-Jamaat softball continues on Sunday

Feb 14, 2019

FIBA Americas Qualifiers Training squad trimmed to 10 players

FIBA Americas Qualifiers Training squad trimmed...

Feb 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-10—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]