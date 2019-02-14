Latest update February 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

MYO Inter-Jamaat softball continues on Sunday

Feb 14, 2019

The Muslim Youth Organisation Inter- Jamaat 15 overs Softball Cricket Competition is set to continue on Sunday at MYO ground.
LBI will play New Amsterdam at 09:00hrs, New Mosque will take on Tuschen Train Station Masjid at 11:00hrs and New Amsterdam will face Diamond New Scheme at 13:00hrs.

