82 teachers enter profession

The Teaching Service Commission on Monday handed out 82 letters of introduction to individuals from Regions Two and Three who applied to become teachers.

The simple ceremony for both regions was held in the auditorium of the West Demerara Secondary School where all potential teachers were present. Vice Chairperson of the Commission, Avril Crawford, explained to the prospective teachers that the letters of introduction are not appointments.

“The letters of introduction serve as an invitation for you to take to the school that you have been introduced to and after you would have taken up the offer the Head Teacher of the respective schools will forward your letter of assumption to us before you are formally appointed.

“I am therefore advising you to take the letters at the earliest date so that the process of your appointment can commence,” Crawford explained.

The importance of record keeping was underscored by Commissioner Amjad Shaw who also addressed the gathering.

“Record keeping is an important tool in this profession that always provides guidance. It directs you in a systematic way and will always keep you on top of your game so please don’t lag behind when it comes to record keeping,” posited Commissioner Shaw.

A call was made to the prospective teachers to adhere to the rules and regulations governing their profession and to ensure they always display a positive attitude.

This charge was delivered by Regional Executive Officer of Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, Region Three, Jennifer Ferreira-Dougall.

“Teachers are role models and students will look at your behaviour and decide whether you are capable to teach them or not. You will be judged by the level of commitment you show.”

REO Ferreira-Dougall also used the opportunity to congratulate all the schools that have improved in their matriculation rate and attributed it to the current policy of the ministry.

To become a teacher, at a minimum, one must complete Secondary School and pass five subjects at C-SEC inclusive of Mathematics and English A. The person must apply to the Teaching Service Commission which is the constitutional body that screens the applications and fills vacancies. The Department of Education, within each region, is mandated to update the list of vacancies that exist within schools.