FIBA Americas Qualifiers Training squad trimmed to 10 players

The countdown continues before Guyana’s national men’s side depart for Colombia where they will compete in pool B of the FIBA Americas 2021 final round of qualifiers, and with one week remaining

before the team play their first match, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) is upping the team’s preparations.

Head Coach, Junior Hercules, of the side that will be competing in their first FIBA Americas qualifiers in Tunja next week, has noted that trials have been extended to tomorrow and the initial 16-member training squad of local players have been cut down to 10.

Hercules explained during an invited comment to this publication that it would’ve been ideal for him to have all six of the overseas based players in Guyana for training but the financial constraints of the GABF will not allow that. With the exception of Sean Doman who is currently in training with the local squad, the U.S. based players of Skipper Stanton Rose, Rawle Marshall, Kevon Wiggins, Anthony Moe and Delroy James will have to wing out to Colombia from the USA.

The reduced squad of local players reads: Travis Burnett, Travis Belgrave, Shaine Webster, Timothy Thompson, Dominic Vincente, Akeem Crandon, Orlon Glasgow, Harold Adams, Dave Causway and Yannic Tappin.

The last players to be axed were Kevon Emanuel, Tyrone Hamid and Carlos Edwards.

Guyana have been placed in pool B of the qualifiers that runs from February 20th to 24th alongside the hosts Colombia, Paraguay and Bolivia, with the top two teams of the group advancing to the 2021 FIBA Americas tournament that will see world number one, USA, participating in the biennial event.

Guyana qualified for the FIBA Americas qualifiers after winning the nation’s maiden Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) men’s championship last June in Suriname.