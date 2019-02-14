DCB 2019 Under-15 Inter Association East Bank and Georgetown on winners row in latest action

In second round of the DCB 2019 Under 15 Inter Association, East Bank Demerara duo Taddeus Lovell and Zachary Jodah demolished West Demerara by 95 runs, while Georgetown gained the upper hand over East Coast Demerara, attaining victory by 7 wickets.

East Bank Demerara vs. West Demerara

Over at Everest, East Bank won the toss and elected to bat, scoring a well composed 149 all out off 35.1 overs their allotted 42 overs, in a reduced overs match due to the early morning showers. Taddues Lovell once again demonstrated his prowess with the bat, scoring a brilliant 60 before he was caught by Reneldo Hussain off Sachin Balgobin’s bowling. He was supported by Zachary Jodah wh

o chipped in with 25 and Joash Charles 16. Bowling for West Demerara, Nityanand Mathura was the most instrumental bowler, grabbing 4 for 14, while Sachin Balgobin took 3 for 15.

In reply, West Demerara struggled to reach their target and fell short by 95 runs, as they only managed to score 55 all out from 21.1 overs. Alex Parah was the only batsman to score double figures, with 11. Bowling for East Bank, Zachary Jodah was the most destructive bowler claiming 3 for 7, while he gain support from Joash Charles and Dhanesh Persaud who took 2 for 14 and 7 respectively. East Bank won by 95 runs.

East Coast Demerara vs. Georgetown

Meanwhile over at Lusignan, East Coast won the toss and batted, but the batsmen did not apply themselves well to the Georgetown challenging bowling spells, and were bundled out for a meager 93 off 44.2 overs. Niranjan Sheopersaud was unbeaten on 17, while Shiv Singh scored 16. Bowling for Georgetown, Avinash Rajkumar, Rayad Latif and Krisna Singh grabbed 2 for 22, 13 and 7 respectively. They were well supported by Alvin Mohabir and Shaylian Walters who collected one wicket a piece.

In reply, Georgetown themselves were made to work for their runs, and eventually surpassed East Coast’s score in the 44th over, reaching 94 for 3. Jodon Campbell topped scored with 29, while Alvin Mohabir contributed with 21 not out. Bowling for East Coast, Nicholas Sheopersaud, Josh Aliv and Shiv Singh took one wicket each for 17, 12 and 7 respectively. Georgetown won by 7 wickets.

The third and final round will be played tomorrow with East Bank facing Georgetown at Everest Ground, while East Coast will compete against West Demerara at Georgetown Cricket club Ground (GCC). All matches start at 9:00 hours.