Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Tourney Two matches go to 3-games on opening night

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) first tournament for the year; the Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament commenced with seven matches in Category ‘A’ at the Georgetown Club on Tuesday evening from 18:00hrs.

In Category ‘A’ each player is given Handicap points of ‘plus or minus’ to allow the lesser ranked players a chance of winning against the more experienced players.

Forty-four participants are expected to participate in two categories; with both the Open and next round of Category ‘A’ scheduled for last Evening; night two of tournament which concludes with the Finals and the GSA’s fund raising Bar-B-Q on Sunday.

Only two of the seven matches went to three games with the first one being between Dhiren Persuad (11) and Teija Edwards (11). The two players were even after a 14/15 win for each in games one and two.

The taller Edwards, who came from 14/7 behind in the second game to move to 14/14 on match point but she then failed to take one more point and was defeated 14/15 as Persuad prevailed.

The only other match to go to three games was the contest between Gianni Carpenter (-6) who was forced pull out all his shots against Abhinav Singh (14).

A small gathering of mostly parents and which included former Caribbean Squash Queen Nicolette Fernandes, watched as the determined Carpenter fought through his negative handicap in the first game for a clean slate of 21 points to the win.

His second game advance was cut short at 4/15 by a killer drop from Singh. A focused Carpenter was careful to come through in the third game with another clean sweep to win 15/14, 4/15, 15/14.

Other matches on the first night saw the girls Kirsten Gomes and Abosaide Cadogan not dropping a point in their opening matches, while Mohryan Baksh, Dhiren Persaud, Gianni Carpenter, Demetrius DeAbreu and Nicholas Verwey also booked places in the next round.

The tournament continued last evening and this evening the Valentine night competition should be very competitive since the senior players should showcase their squash skills. Action on each Evening is scheduled to commence at 18:00hrs

Tuesday Night’s Results:

Category A

Mohryan Baksh (-3) beat Kayden Pynaendy (13) 15/14, 15/13

Kirsten Gomes (-4) beat Louis DaSilva (7) 15/13, 15/13

Dhiren Persuad (11) beat Teija Edwards (11) 14/15, 15/14, 15/7

Abosaide Cadogan (-4) beat Arvin Seelall (12) 15/13, 15/13

Gianni Carpenter (-6) beat Abhinav Singh (14) 15/14, 4/15, 15/14

Demetrius DeAbreu (-4) beat Aishanti Persuad (11) 15/12, 15/11

Nicholas Verwey (-8) beat Grant Fernandes (13) 15/13, 15/14

(Sean Devers)