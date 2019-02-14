Berbice Female Team’s victory was due to early preparation, investment, hard work

President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Hilbert Foster has hailed the Berbice Female Team success in the just concluded Guyana Cricket Board Inter-county Championship as just reward for the hard work of the Berbice Cricket Board, the players and the Management of the Team. The Berbice Female Team under the captaincy of West Indies Player, Tremayne Smartt last week captured the Championship Title of the Guyana Cricket Board Inter-county 50-Overs and 20/20 Tournaments.

Foster noted that both titles were the result of the Berbice Cricket Board being the only County Board in Guyana to invest in their players. The support of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Foster stated is also crucial as it has the only established Female Team in the county. Berbice has benefitted from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club investment with players like Sheneta Grimmond, Erva Giddings, Melanie Henry, Plaffiana Millington, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Marian Samaroo, Dian Prahalad, Uma Matadin and Sherica Campbelle among others emerging from the well structured programme. Foster also hailed the contribution of Tucber Park and Rose Hall Canje Clubs who are now trying to establish female teams.

The Berbice Cricket Board in December hosted the Nand Persaud Co. Ltd 30-Overs Tournament between Rose Hall Town Metro Female Team, West Berbice and New Amsterdam/Canje. Immediately after the Tournament ended, the Berbice Cricket Board began preparation of its Under-19 and Senior Teams under the guidance of Level III Coach Winston Smith and Manager Sylvia Autar. For over two months, the Berbice Female Cricketers trained on a daily basis and as such were fully prepared for the Tournament both physically and mentally. Foster was full of praise for Coach Winston Smith and Manager Autar who on a voluntary basis made themselves available on a daily basis to be with the team. Smith, he stated is a great motivator/coach and was a huge asset to the development of Berbice Cricket. The Berbice Cricket Board President stated that as long as he remains head of Berbice Cricket, every Inter-county Team would be selected early and be properly prepared as he strongly believes that early preparation is the key to success.

The Berbice Under-15 Team since early January has been involved in coaching sessions with Coach Leslie Solomon and has played three trial matches as part of their intense preparation. National Player Isaiah Thorne has been appointed Captain, while Rampersaud Rampertab would serve as his deputy. The team on Wednesday would be involved in a three hours batting clinics before their departure on the 24th February, 2019 for Georgetown. The Berbice Cricket Board, Foster stated would shortly begin preparation for the Under-17 and Under-19 Inter-county Tournaments as the Board strives to win all the titles this year.

Unlike their counterparts in Essequibo and Demerara, the Berbice Cricket Board does not enjoy the luxury of a Guyana Cricket Board built hostel and does not receive a cent of financial support from the National Board. Berbice Cricket depends entirely on its Management ability to raise funds for every aspects of operation including office rental, salaries, cricket tournaments, developmental programmes, transportation, umpiring cost, stationery, trial matches, inter-county caps among others. The Guyana Cricket Board has not provided the Berbice Cricket Board with a stipend since 2009 when Foster’s elder brother Keith was elected President.