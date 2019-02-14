Berbice Cricket Board unveils $1.2M Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Coaching Programme

The Berbice Cricket Board has secured a sponsorship worth close to $1.2M from overseas based Berbician Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh for another countywide Coaching Programme. Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster and Dr. Singh recently agreed on the proposal that would target every cricket talent in the Ancient County. The sponsorship would be divided into two parts – $770,000 for a countywide coaching programme and several coaching clinics, while $400,000 would be used for the Berbice Cricket Board Annual Cricket Academy.

Foster, who is spearheading the Berbice Cricket Board Marketing Team, stated that Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh’s investment was a major boost for the continued development of the game in the county. He recalled that Dr. Singh in 2018 also donated $1M to a similar project which was highly successful. The Berbice Cricket Board stated that a total of 200 young cricketers would be involve in the countywide coaching programme with fifty each from West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Central/Upper Corentyne.

The Coaching Programme would be conducted by Level III Coaches Winston Smith and Julian Moore. They would be assisted by Coaches Andre Percival, Balram Samaroo and several Pre Level I Coaches. The Berbice Cricket Board under the sponsorship would also be hosting coaching clinics for the most promising players on a regular basis. Clinics would be held separately for

batsmen, fast bowlers, wicketkeepers and spinners.

The 2nd Annual Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Cricket Academy would be hosted in July, 2019 for one week at the Albion Community Centre. A total of seventy youths would be selected by the Coaches to attend the Academy. The Academy main objectives would be to make sure that, players understood their roles as Representatives of Berbice, History, Rules of the Game and that they are all rounded cricketers. Foster stated that since his election in February 2019, Berbice Cricket has enjoyed a remarkable transition with the Board being financial stable, Cricket is being played at all levels, Clubs are being established in every village, while numerous developmental programmes are held on a regular basis.

The Berbice Cricket Board is targeting at least 30 tournaments in 2019 at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Under-23, Intermediate, Female, Double Wicket, Primary and Secondary Schools, Inter-zone, Second Division and First Division levels.

Foster expressed gratitude to Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh for his continued confidence in the Berbice Cricket Board and investment into the development of youths. Dr. Singh was described as a true friend of Berbice Cricket and Foster disclosed that the Berbice Cricket Board would shortly be presenting its highest Award to him.

Dr. Singh, in brief remarks stated that he was delighted to be associated with the current leadership of the Berbice Cricket Board as his finance was well used, accounted for and he was delighted to play a major role in developing the talent of players who would follow in the footsteps of John Trim, Rohan Kanhai and Basil Butcher. The USA based Medical Doctor urged the Berbice Cricket Board to uphold the high standard it has set itself and to work even harder to achieve even more success in the future. He reassured Foster of his continued cooperation in the future as he was excited about the progress of Berbice Cricket. Dr. Singh’s brother Puran, who is based in Barbados, last week announced that he was sponsoring the BCB Financial Stipend Programme for National Players at the cost of $200,000.