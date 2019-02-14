Thomas century hands Regal Masters huge win Wellman, Fisherman, SVC Grill Masters victorious

Eric Thomas struck an attacking century as Regal Masters defeated Success Masters by 179 runs, while Wellman Masters, Fisherman Masters and SVC Grill Masters also registered victories when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Regal Stationery and Computer Centre 20-over tournament continued on Sunday last.

Thomas struck 125, while Mohendra Arjune made 76 and David Harper 52 as Regal Masters posted 269-3, batting first at GNIC SC. R. Karim claimed 2-42. Success Masters were restricted for 90-9 in 15.4

overs in reply. Richard Persaud made 15 as Tyrone Sanasie picked up 3-16 and Parsram Persaud 2-14.

Wellman Masters beat HS Masters by 47 runs at the said venue. Wellman Masters took first strike and managed 203-4. Wayne Jones slammed 90 and Lloyd Ruplall 58. HS Masters were bowled out for 156 in reply. Troy Lewis made 50 and Jai Ram 20; Imtiaz Mohamed captured 3-18 and Latchman Kallicharran 3-20.

At Malteenoes Sport Club, Fisherman Masters overcame President’s XI Masters by 17 runs. Fisherman Masters made 150 all out, taking first knock with Unnis Yusuf, Jagdesh Persaud and Ejaz Mohamed scoring 36 each. President’s XI Masters were limited to 133-5 in reply. Saheed Gittens scored 36.

In the Open Category, SVC Grill Masters got the better of Regal All stars by 19 runs. SVC Grill Masters scored 117 all out in 19 overs, batting first. Delbert Hicks made 33 and J. Fernandes 28; Eon Hooper claimed 3-16, while Amir Nizamudeen and Fazal Rafiek had two wickets each. Regal All stars mustered 98 all out in 18.2 overs in reply. Delroy Perreira made 21 and Ricky Sergeant 16; David Lukenauth and A. Narine had two wickets apiece.