Handyman’s body dumped in Samatta Point alleyway

Police are hunting two men, including a Guyanese who returned from Venezuela, for the murder of a handyman.

The handyman shortly before he was picked up.

The dead man has been identified as Rohan Persaud also known as ‘Ravi’ and ‘Kanhai’.
According to the police in a statement, it is investigating the murder of Persaud, 53, unemployed of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara.
The murder is believed to have occurred between 01:00hrs-06:30hrs yesterday at Back Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara.
The body which was found with a wound to the lower abdomen is at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.
According to the police, two males who were last seen in the company of the victim are being sought.
Neighbours of Back Street, Grove Housing Scheme said that Persaud was seen around 6pm on Tuesday, drinking with two men at a nearby culvert.
One of the men, known as “Pampy”, had returned from Venezuela several months ago. He lived with his family at Third Street.

Murdered: Rohan ‘Ravi’ Persaud

Persaud lived at the Samatta Point home of his sister who resides overseas.

The alleyway where the handyman was discovered dead.

A woman close to the family said that she received a call from someone that ‘Ravi’ was found in the grassy area of the track which links the housing scheme to Samatta Point.
From indications, the man was lying there for hours before being discovered. He had bled out. There was a huge wound on his abdomen, with his intestines protruding.
Neighbours said that police wanted to talk to ‘Pampy’ who was living with Persaud but he had disappeared.
Persaud was described as a willing person who had a drinking problem.

 

