Latest update February 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tender Board opens bids… Major road rehabilitation to be done in seven regions

Feb 13, 2019 News 0

 

 

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) received 24 bids for major infrastructural works to be done on roads in Regions 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9, with total bids per contractor amounting to well over $100M.

Otherwise, the Ministry of Public Security intends to purchase new ambulances and other resources to ramp up the quality of service provided by the Guyana Fire Service.

 

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Rehabilitation/Construction of Urban Roads, Regions 2, 6 & 10 Lots 1-17

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation/Construction of Urban Roads 2019 Regions 1 & 8

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation/Construction of Urban Roads Regions 7 & 9

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and Delivery of

Lot 1 – New Patching Package Unit

Lot 2 – New Tandem Pneumatic Roller

 

 

 

Consultancy Services for Conducting a Feasibility Study and Preparing Detailed Designs for the Construction of a new Bridge at Wismar

Procuring Entities

  1. Politechnica Ingeneria ed Archittura Societa Cooperativa
  2. E & A Consultants Inc.
  3. Beston Consulting Limited

Rehabilitation of Drainage Network from Ogle to Mocha, Region 4

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Security

Procurement of Tools and Equipment, Lots 1-2 Guyana Fire Service

 

 

 

Procurement of Janitorial and Cleaning Supplies, Guyana Fire Service

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of New Minibus Ambulances – Guyana Fire Service

More in this category

Sports

CNL Preparations – Guyana will be ready GFF Training Facility surface a great boost for Guyana – Head Coach Johnson

CNL Preparations – Guyana will be ready GFF Training Facility...

Feb 13, 2019

  By Franklin Wilson With 39 days to go before Guyana and Belize square off in their final round Caribbean Nations League clash here, Golden Jaguars Head Coach, Michael Johnson has once again...
Read More
Diamond Secondary, Covent Garden, Camille’s Institute triumph

Diamond Secondary, Covent Garden, Camille’s...

Feb 13, 2019

Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Teams in fierce battle for KO spots tonight -champs Bent Street under pressure

Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Teams in fierce battle for...

Feb 13, 2019

Georgetown, East Bank triumph as DCB U15 Inter Association tourney commences

Georgetown, East Bank triumph as DCB U15 Inter...

Feb 13, 2019

National Race of Champions GMRSC looking to regain CMRC overall title from T&T in 2019

National Race of Champions GMRSC looking to...

Feb 13, 2019

MYO Inter- Jamaat 15 overs Softball Cricket underway

MYO Inter- Jamaat 15 overs Softball Cricket...

Feb 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Pride and anger

    Persons are supposed to have pride in themselves, their achievements, their family, their friends, and most of all in their... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-10—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]