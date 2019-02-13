Tender Board opens bids… Major road rehabilitation to be done in seven regions

Latest update February 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) received 24 bids for major infrastructural works to be done on roads in Regions 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9, with total bids per contractor amounting to well over $100M.
Otherwise, the Ministry of Public Security intends to purchase new ambulances and other resources to ramp up the quality of service provided by the Guyana Fire Service.
Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Rehabilitation/Construction of Urban Roads, Regions 2, 6 & 10 Lots 1-17
Rehabilitation/Construction of Urban Roads 2019 Regions 1 & 8
Rehabilitation/Construction of Urban Roads Regions 7 & 9
Supply and Delivery of
Lot 1 – New Patching Package Unit
Lot 2 – New Tandem Pneumatic Roller
Consultancy Services for Conducting a Feasibility Study and Preparing Detailed Designs for the Construction of a new Bridge at Wismar
Procuring Entities
Rehabilitation of Drainage Network from Ogle to Mocha, Region 4
Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of Tools and Equipment, Lots 1-2 Guyana Fire Service
Procurement of Janitorial and Cleaning Supplies, Guyana Fire Service
Procurement of New Minibus Ambulances – Guyana Fire Service
