Tender Board opens bids… Major road rehabilitation to be done in seven regions

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) received 24 bids for major infrastructural works to be done on roads in Regions 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9, with total bids per contractor amounting to well over $100M.

Otherwise, the Ministry of Public Security intends to purchase new ambulances and other resources to ramp up the quality of service provided by the Guyana Fire Service.

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Rehabilitation/Construction of Urban Roads, Regions 2, 6 & 10 Lots 1-17

Rehabilitation/Construction of Urban Roads 2019 Regions 1 & 8

Rehabilitation/Construction of Urban Roads Regions 7 & 9

Supply and Delivery of

Lot 1 – New Patching Package Unit

Lot 2 – New Tandem Pneumatic Roller

Consultancy Services for Conducting a Feasibility Study and Preparing Detailed Designs for the Construction of a new Bridge at Wismar

Procuring Entities

Politechnica Ingeneria ed Archittura Societa Cooperativa E & A Consultants Inc. Beston Consulting Limited

Rehabilitation of Drainage Network from Ogle to Mocha, Region 4

Ministry of Public Security

Procurement of Tools and Equipment, Lots 1-2 Guyana Fire Service

Procurement of Janitorial and Cleaning Supplies, Guyana Fire Service

Procurement of New Minibus Ambulances – Guyana Fire Service