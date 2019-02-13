Teen who allegedly killed man with bow and arrow charged with manslaughter

A 19-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man with a bow and arrow following an argument, was yesterday charged and remanded to prison for the offence.

Ronell Henry, a miner of Koriabo Village, Barima, North West District, was not required to plead to the charge, which stated that on February 5, last, at Koriabo Village, he killed Orlando Joseph.

The unrepresented teen appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on February 5, last, the defendant was in the company of his mother and other siblings imbibing at a shop.

The Prosecutor added that Joseph, who is known to Henry, approached the table where Henry and his mother were sitting, and Henry became annoyed.

An argument then ensued between the two, and Henry went away and returned with a bow and arrow, which he used to shoot Joseph to the abdomen.

The injured man was picked up and rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital where he was admitted, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Henry fled the scene, but was captured a few days ago.

While the Prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted to the defendant, the Chief Magistrate after listening to the facts remanded the teen.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 19 in the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Courts where the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) will be conducted.

Just last week, Younge Williams, a miner of Essequibo, was remanded to prison after being charged with the attempted murder of his brother.

Williams is alleged to have used a bow and arrow to shoot his brother in the chest.

The court heard that on January 26, at Upper Mazaruni, with the intent to commit murder, Williams wounded Jamal Williams, his brother.

According to information, on the day in question, the defendant, along with his siblings and their mother, were at home consuming alcohol when he became annoyed and threw liquor in his mother’s face.

Jamal Williams and another sibling then confronted him and they had a scuffle.

The court heard that Younge Williams left the scene and later returned with an arrow-and-bow, and shot his brother in the region of his chest.

The court heard the victim is still hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital in a serious condition.

Younge Williams was remanded until March 19, when he will appear in the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court.