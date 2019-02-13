Latest update February 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Prosecution to reply to no-case submission in PI of teen who “jumped” from car

Feb 13, 2019

 

Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin yesterday made a no-case submission in the matter involving Rick Seecharran, who is charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Sasia Adams.

Seecharran, 21, is currently on trial before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was not required to plead to the charge, which stated that on June 10, 2018, he unlawfully killed 19-year-old Sasia Adams.
Adams, formerly of East Street, Georgetown, had been employed at the Princess Ramada Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara.
The charge was recommended by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), after the police forwarded a file to the chambers.
Yesterday when the matter was called, the lawyer told the court that the Prosecution failed to prove their case against his client and he should not be called upon to lead a defence in the matter.
The lawyer added that there is no evidence that his client committed the offence and as such, the matter should be dismissed.

The matter has been adjourned to February 13, when Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers is expected to respond.
According to a statement from the police, on the night of June 10, 2018, Adams and her boyfriend were travelling west along Lamaha Street, Georgetown, in a white Toyota 212 motorcar, when she opened the door and leapt from the car, landing on the southern side of the road.
The police said that the boyfriend picked up the woman and transported her to the hospital where she died. Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh gave her cause of death as blunt trauma to the head.
Based on reports, the police sought several extensions to further detain the boyfriend after there were conflicting reports surrounding the death of the teenager.
It was reported that Adams, who was admitted to the hospital in a conscious state, told doctors that she had fallen down at home.

