National Race of Champions GMRSC looking to regain CMRC overall title from T&T in 2019

President of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC), Rameez Mohamed, has signaled his intent for Guyana to recapture the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) title and to do

such; he is hoping to send a large contingent to the first leg of the championships which is tentatively scheduled for Trinidad & Tobago’s Wallerfield Race Way on March 23 and 24.

The GMR&SC’s National Race of Champions (NROC), which will be held at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, on March 3rd, will be used to help select the final team that will travel to the twin-island republic for the CMRC’s first leg which is expected to be very competitive.

“I can assure you of competitive racing (at the NROC) because a lot of drivers have already signaled their intentions of coming out and they are all fixing their cars with the ultimate aim of competing in Trinidad next month-end. We will select the top four cars [from the various groups] to represent us at CMRC so the race of champions so the rivalry will be keen,” Mohamed posited after an invited comment with this publication.

It was in 2016 that Guyana was dethroned by current champions Trinidad & Tobago and with little participation in the three away legs in Jamaica, Barbados and T&T, that has been Guyana’s biggest bugbear in getting back the title. Last season, overall, Trinidad & Tobago

(1359) retained the country title for cars for a third consecutive year, winning ahead of Barbados (723), Guyana (579), Jamaica (548), Antigua (205), Caribbean American Motorsports (CAMS) (116) and Cayman Islands (32).

However, Mohamed seems optimistic the tide can turn in the Guyanese’ favour this year since he expects a bigger travelling team in 2019, “Most of the drivers have confirmed they are racing, especially the group 2. Trinidad scored a lot of points in the lower categories especially due to our low participation but the guys have pledged to tour this year and we are positive we will regain the title.”