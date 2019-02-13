MYO Inter- Jamaat 15 overs Softball Cricket underway

Latest update February 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Muslim Youth Organization of Guyana Inter- Jamaat 15 overs Softball Cricket Competition got underway on Sunday with several matches at MYO ground.
Tuschen Train Station Masjid beat La Grange Masjid by eight wickets in the opening game. Winning the toss and batting, La Grange Masjid scored 71 all out in 11 overs. Omar Khan stroked 19 not out while extras contributed 13. Bowling for the Tuschen Train Station Masjid, Captain Anthony Kandar bagged up five wickets including a hat trick while Arshad Aziz had two.
Tuschen Train Station Masjid knocked off the runs in four overs for the loss of two wickets. Arshad Aziz made 41 not out and Imtiaz Hack 19. Asgar Ali and Shameer Imran picked up one wicket each.
Diamond New Scheme Masjid overcame New Mosque by 99 runs. New Mosque won the toss and inserted Diamond New Scheme who managed 189 for 9. Rawle Reid scored 74, Keisho Ramsarran got 28 not out, while Ameer Khan and Azharuddin Mohamed made 20 apiece with Mohamed being unbeaten. Faizul Nazeem was the pick of the bowlers picking up 4 for 17 runs in his three overs.
New Mosque, in reply, found the going tough and ended with 90 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Rohit Samaroo made 27 and Altaf Samaroo made 17. Patrick Khan led the bowling with three wickets while Fareek Indarjali and Keisho Ramsarran picked up two each.
The competition continues on Sunday.
Feb 13, 2019By Franklin Wilson With 39 days to go before Guyana and Belize square off in their final round Caribbean Nations League clash here, Golden Jaguars Head Coach, Michael Johnson has once again...
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Could we liken the plot of the comedy film, National Security, with the national security scenario playing out with Charrandass... more
Persons are supposed to have pride in themselves, their achievements, their family, their friends, and most of all in their... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Commentators in western media, that dominate international news distribution, characterise... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]