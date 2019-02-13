Miner set alight in row over stolen cocaine

A 60-year-old man is said to be in critical condition after being set alight following a dispute over stolen cocaine.

Police identified the victim as Chandi Randolph Moore of Haslington Village, East Coast Demerara. The incident occurred last Sunday at an area in the Marudi Mountains, Region 9. The suspect is said to be from Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

There are reports that the two men had a prolonged feud over a quantity of cocaine that one individual had accused the other of stealing.

Police said that the dispute escalated recently after one man again claimed that he had lost cocaine. It is alleged that the individual set Moore alight as the miner was walking along a trail.

Investigators are attempting to travel to the location and have the victim transported to a medical facility.