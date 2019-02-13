Miner set alight in row over stolen cocaine

Latest update February 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 60-year-old man is said to be in critical condition after being set alight following a dispute over stolen cocaine.
Police identified the victim as Chandi Randolph Moore of Haslington Village, East Coast Demerara. The incident occurred last Sunday at an area in the Marudi Mountains, Region 9. The suspect is said to be from Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.
There are reports that the two men had a prolonged feud over a quantity of cocaine that one individual had accused the other of stealing.
Police said that the dispute escalated recently after one man again claimed that he had lost cocaine. It is alleged that the individual set Moore alight as the miner was walking along a trail.
Investigators are attempting to travel to the location and have the victim transported to a medical facility.
Feb 13, 2019By Franklin Wilson With 39 days to go before Guyana and Belize square off in their final round Caribbean Nations League clash here, Golden Jaguars Head Coach, Michael Johnson has once again...
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Could we liken the plot of the comedy film, National Security, with the national security scenario playing out with Charrandass... more
Persons are supposed to have pride in themselves, their achievements, their family, their friends, and most of all in their... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Commentators in western media, that dominate international news distribution, characterise... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]