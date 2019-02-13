Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Teams in fierce battle for KO spots tonight -champs Bent Street under pressure

A number of teams will be aiming for victories to secure their spots in the knockout round when play in this year’s Magnum Mash Cup Futsal tournament resumes this evening with more action in the

preliminary phase, at the National Gymnasium.Ten matches are carded for this evening and among the teams slated to appear are defending champions Bent Street, the red hot ‘Gold is Money’, Buxton Diamond, Leopold Street, Showstoppers, Tiger Bay and Albouystown.The tournament, which has enjoyed tremendous crowd support so far, has provided fans with three nights of exhilarating action and this feature is anticipated to continue as teams battle to reach the business end of the competition.Among those that have already impressed and are in a good position to make the KO round are Gold is Money, Sophia, North Ruimveldt, Back Circle, Showstoppers, who’ve remained unbeaten in their two engagements to date.Reigning champs Bent Street drew their opening fixture and will no doubt be looking to secure a win against Avocado Ballers to stay in contention for a place in the next phase.Also Leopold Street, Tiger Bay, Broad Street, Future Stars, Island All Stars, Kitty Hustlers and Albouystown will have similar thoughts and ambitions if they are to progress further.It promises to be a thrilling night of action and the fans are being encouraged to once again show up in masses to witness their respective community teams go head to head against each other.On the other hand, the Organisers, appreciative of the support received so far, will be giving fans two opportunities to win prizes this evening for Valentine’s Day and the February 22 Stag Stage Jouvert.One hundred (100) lucky couples will receive tickets for the Jouvert, while twelve (12) will be given one bottle of Verdi wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a loved one.Among the other sponsors on board are: Trophy Stall, Nigel Financial Services and Insurance Brokers.

Entrance fee is $500.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for tonight are seen below:

Mocha vs Gaza Squad

Ol Skool Ballers vs Island All-Stars

Broad Street vs Showstoppers

Back Circle vs Good-Life

Buxton Diamond vs Hustlers

Gold is Money vs Capital Strikers

Alexander Village vs Future Stars

Tiger Bay vs Sophia

Bent Street vs Avocado Ballers

Leopold Street vs Albouystown

Point Standings

Group-A

Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts

Kingston 2 1 0 1 1 0 +1 4

Melanie 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 2

Bent St. 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1

Avocado Ballers 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group-B

Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts

Gold is Money 2 2 0 0 9 1 +8 6

Stabroek Ballers 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 3

Capital FC 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1

California Square 2 0 1 1 0 7 -7 1

Group-C

Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts

Sophia 2 2 0 0 8 2 +6 6

Tiger Bay 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2 3

Rhythm Ballers 2 1 1 0 2 5 -3 3

Silver Bullets 2 0 2 0 1 6 -5 0

Group-D

Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts

Showstoppers 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6

Broad Street 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1

Island All-Stars 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1

Ol Skool 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group-E

Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts

Ansa McAl 2 1 0 1 8 2 +6 4

Leopold St. 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1

Albouystown 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1

Agricola 2 0 1 1 1 7 -6 1

Group-F

Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts

Buxton Diamond 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3

Hustlers 2 0 0 2 2 2 0 2

Future Stars 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1

Alexander Village 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

Group-G

Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts

Back Circle 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6

Good-Life 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 3

N/East La Penitence 2 1 1 0 4 5 -1 3

BV-B 2 0 2 0 0 3 -3 0

Group-H

Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts

North Ruimveldt 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3 6

Sparta Boss 2 1 0 1 2 0 +2 4

Gaza Squad 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1

Mocha 2 0 2 0 0 3 -3 0