Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Teams in fierce battle for KO spots tonight -champs Bent Street under pressure

Latest update February 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
A number of teams will be aiming for victories to secure their spots in the knockout round when play in this year’s Magnum Mash Cup Futsal tournament resumes this evening with more action in the
preliminary phase, at the National Gymnasium.Ten matches are carded for this evening and among the teams slated to appear are defending champions Bent Street, the red hot ‘Gold is Money’, Buxton Diamond, Leopold Street, Showstoppers, Tiger Bay and Albouystown.The tournament, which has enjoyed tremendous crowd support so far, has provided fans with three nights of exhilarating action and this feature is anticipated to continue as teams battle to reach the business end of the competition.Among those that have already impressed and are in a good position to make the KO round are Gold is Money, Sophia, North Ruimveldt, Back Circle, Showstoppers, who’ve remained unbeaten in their two engagements to date.Reigning champs Bent Street drew their opening fixture and will no doubt be looking to secure a win against Avocado Ballers to stay in contention for a place in the next phase.Also Leopold Street, Tiger Bay, Broad Street, Future Stars, Island All Stars, Kitty Hustlers and Albouystown will have similar thoughts and ambitions if they are to progress further.It promises to be a thrilling night of action and the fans are being encouraged to once again show up in masses to witness their respective community teams go head to head against each other.On the other hand, the Organisers, appreciative of the support received so far, will be giving fans two opportunities to win prizes this evening for Valentine’s Day and the February 22 Stag Stage Jouvert.One hundred (100) lucky couples will receive tickets for the Jouvert, while twelve (12) will be given one bottle of Verdi wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a loved one.Among the other sponsors on board are: Trophy Stall, Nigel Financial Services and Insurance Brokers.
Entrance fee is $500.
Meanwhile, the fixtures for tonight are seen below:
Mocha vs Gaza Squad
Ol Skool Ballers vs Island All-Stars
Broad Street vs Showstoppers
Back Circle vs Good-Life
Buxton Diamond vs Hustlers
Gold is Money vs Capital Strikers
Alexander Village vs Future Stars
Tiger Bay vs Sophia
Bent Street vs Avocado Ballers
Leopold Street vs Albouystown
Point Standings
Group-A
Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
Kingston 2 1 0 1 1 0 +1 4
Melanie 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 2
Bent St. 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Avocado Ballers 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Group-B
Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
Gold is Money 2 2 0 0 9 1 +8 6
Stabroek Ballers 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 3
Capital FC 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1
California Square 2 0 1 1 0 7 -7 1
Group-C
Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
Sophia 2 2 0 0 8 2 +6 6
Tiger Bay 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2 3
Rhythm Ballers 2 1 1 0 2 5 -3 3
Silver Bullets 2 0 2 0 1 6 -5 0
Group-D
Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
Showstoppers 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6
Broad Street 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1
Island All-Stars 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1
Ol Skool 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Group-E
Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
Ansa McAl 2 1 0 1 8 2 +6 4
Leopold St. 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1
Albouystown 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Agricola 2 0 1 1 1 7 -6 1
Group-F
Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
Buxton Diamond 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3
Hustlers 2 0 0 2 2 2 0 2
Future Stars 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1
Alexander Village 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1
Group-G
Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
Back Circle 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6
Good-Life 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 3
N/East La Penitence 2 1 1 0 4 5 -1 3
BV-B 2 0 2 0 0 3 -3 0
Group-H
Team GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
North Ruimveldt 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3 6
Sparta Boss 2 1 0 1 2 0 +2 4
Gaza Squad 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1
Mocha 2 0 2 0 0 3 -3 0
Feb 13, 2019By Franklin Wilson With 39 days to go before Guyana and Belize square off in their final round Caribbean Nations League clash here, Golden Jaguars Head Coach, Michael Johnson has once again...
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Could we liken the plot of the comedy film, National Security, with the national security scenario playing out with Charrandass... more
Persons are supposed to have pride in themselves, their achievements, their family, their friends, and most of all in their... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Commentators in western media, that dominate international news distribution, characterise... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]