Labourer remanded for simple larceny -released three weeks ago from prison

Three weeks after being released from prison for simple larceny, Gopaul Ramjattan found himself behind prison doors again, having been remanded for a similar offence.

Ramjattan, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, denied the allegation after it was read to him.

The allegation is that on February 9, last, at Church Street, Georgetown, the accused stole from the person of Dianne Etwaroo, articles amounting to $38,280.

An unrepresented Ramjattan informed the court that he is a labourer, living in the streets. He mentioned that he was previously charged for stealing. The defendant went on to say that he served a prison sentence of six months and was released only three weeks ago.

Police prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail being granted to the accused based on the prevalence of the offence; the fact that no fixed place of abode was provided and the fact that the articles stolen were recovered on the person of Ramjattan.

The prosecutor stated that Ramjattan was caught by security guards at the location where the incident took place. He was later handed over to the police and the charge against him was made out.

Chief Magistrate McLennan then remanded Ramjattan to prison and ordered that he return on March 4, 2019 for his next court hearing.